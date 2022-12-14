Firm unveils building plans; village approves contributions

Renovations for Lake Delton’s Kay C. Mackesey administrative building were approved earlier this year and the board has now received the blueprints for the project.

Michael Maas, a senior architect for local design firm ADCI, presented a comprehensive look at the renovation plans for the building to the village board at its monthly meeting on Dec. 12.

The plans include heavily converting the area once used by the Lake Delton Police Department and aesthetic changes to the meeting rooms and village clerk spaces.

The building renovations will be a two-phase project, according to Maas. Areas such as the meeting room, conversion of the former police area, and parking garage will be the first phase, while renovations of the administrative areas will come afterward. The front entrance of the building will be closed during the second phase.

Maas said that various walls and items will be removed from the building as part of the demolition phase of the remodel. The board room will receive modifications, such as a new sign displaying “Welcome to Lake Delton” and a different paneling structure in the presentation area. The angled walls in the board room will also be converted to a straight back wall and a door to a conference room in the rear of the building will be added.

The added conference room will be for closed session and/or special meetings of the board, according to Maas. This would allow meeting attendees to remain in the board room during such sessions instead of having to wait in the lobby or leave.

“Same situation, just a different scenario on how to address that,” said Maas.

Two offices in the administrative area will be removed, with Maas describing the prospective design as an “open office area.” He said the “vast majority” of walls in the former police area will be removed and the space will be utilized for administrative purposes.

“We do need to bring the building up to code for a few items regarding ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessibilities,” said Maas during his presentation. “Specifically, the restrooms are probably the biggest impact for that.”

He added that restrooms in the front and rear of the building will receive modifications to increase accessibility and meet such requirements.

The parking garage, which housed police vehicles prior to the department’s move to its new facility on Miller Drive in June, will have five of its six overhead doors removed. Space from those overhead doors will be “walled in”, according to Maas. He said the space will initially be used for storage, but may be converted to additional office space if the village requires it in the future.

Airport decisions

The village now holds sole ownership of the Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Airport. At the Dec. 12 meeting, the board unanimously approved appointments of village trustee Tom Diehl, village administrator Tim McCumber as airport manager, pilot Dusty Enge, and village trustee Leslie Bremer as the alternate trustee on the newly-established Airport Commission.

Village donations

A donation for an upcoming event benefitting area school district families and a contribution for the Sauk County Historical Society were also unanimously approved.

This Saturday (Dec. 17), the Happy Kids Network, a local non-profit that assists area families, is hosting its annual Holiday Market at Wisconsin Dells High School from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is one in which families with students in the School District of Wisconsin Dells can receive food items, toiletries, blankets, and other necessities available.

The board approved a donation of $3,000, a $600 increase from the village’s 2021 donation. A spike in the cost of blankets (individuals doubled from $2.50 to $5) is the reason for the higher amount.

Autumn Giddings, the vice president of Happy Kids Network, said that 360 families have signed up to attend the 2022 Holiday Market. This will be the fifth year of the event.

“We’re hoping to send them all home with over 250 pounds of food per family, blankets for everybody in the family, non-food essentials like housewares and all the toiletries that they need,” said Giddings at the meeting.

The village also is contributing $6,000 to the Sauk County Historical Society for its 2023 budget. McCumber said this is an identical contribution to that from last year.