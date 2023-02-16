The Fisher family is known for their long-standing bar on Superior Street in Wisconsin Dells, but their history in the facility goes back a bit further.

Fisher’s Bar, which was opened as The Dells Tavern, has been open at its location across the parking lot from the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau since 1940. It boasts 90 total years in business as a tavern after spending its first seven on Broadway as Blue Bird Tavern. However, the family purchased the 719 Superior Street facility nine years earlier and is entering its 100th year at the site.

Fisher's Bar gallery A gallery of the history of Fisher's Bar and the family lineage behind it is below.

Diana Van Schoyck is the great-granddaughter of Alvin Thomas, a former Kilbourn/Wisconsin Dells business and alderperson, firefighter, and police officer who purchased the Superior Street building in 1924.

Van Schoyck presented the history of the establishment with her younger sister, Kim Musiedlak, to fellow members of the Dells Country Historical Society and others at Bowman Park on Feb. 9. Van Schoyck’s husband, Curt, was in attendance, as well as her brothers, Tommy and Greg.

At the time Thomas purchased the property (1924), alcohol sales were illegal in the United States due to Prohibition. Thomas is the great-great-grandfather of current Fisher’s Bar owner Aaron Van Schoyck (Diana and Curt’s son).

“I started working here 10 years ago, and it was kind of a smooth transition,” said Aaron Van Schoyck, who took over Fisher’s Bar from his uncle, Doug Fisher, in November of 2021. “Going (back) five generations, you really don’t see that really anywhere. Kind of a cool opportunity and I took that on.”

Doug Fisher, another brother of Diana Van Schoyck who owned Fisher’s Bar with his wife, Jody, from 1989 to 2021 prior to his nephew Aaron, was not in attendance at the Bowman Park presentation.

Aaron Van Schoyck said that the bar currently attracts a mix of locals and tourists, particularly during the summer months. He added that loyalty from area residents helps keep business going during the off-season.

“We even get couples from Illinois that are up and have a vacation spot,” he said. “They stop in every time (they come to the area).”

Fisher’s Bar, which has no kitchen but serves snacks and frozen pizzas (a pizza oven is on the west end of the bar) along with alcoholic and other beverages, once had a small dining area in which Aaron Van Schoyck said sandwiches were served. Other renovations, such as woodwork, have been done over the years, but he said the bar has largely remained the same otherwise.

Family pictures, including ones of Ed and Esther Fisher (his great-grandparents) and Tom and Joan Fisher (his grandparents), former owners of the bar, along with others depicting Dells area history, are scattered throughout the bar on the walls.

According to documented family history that Diana Van Schoyck and Musiedlak discussed, their great-great grandparents, August Ziegenhagan and his wife, Wilhelmina Zach, immigrated to the United States from Germany and settled in Kilbourn (which became Wisconsin Dells in 1931) in 1874.

Thomas, who was also born in Germany before immigrating to Kilbourn in 1901, married Mina Ziegenhagan, August and Wilhelmina’s daughter, in 1903, and had six children, including Van Schoyck and Musiedlak’s grandmother, Esther Thomas, who was born in 1906. The oldest of Thomas and Ziegenhagan’s children, Elsie, died in 1916.

In 1912, Thomas started a plumbing business on Broadway, and also did galvanized roofing, furnace sales and installation, and electric wiring. He moved the plumbing business to Oak Street prior to purchasing the Superior Street location five years later from the former Hussa Brewing Company.

Thomas utilized the north room of the building, now a cigar shop, for the plumbing business, and remodeled the south room, now Fisher’s Bar, as a living space for his family. They also built a home on Broadway in 1921.

Roughly one year after purchasing the Superior Street building, a basement fire prompted a remodel in which Thomas added a story in which the family lived and the south room became a storage space. In 1928, Thomas sold the plumbing business to Milwaukee-based business partners Thompson and Wohlfert, and became an alderperson two years later.

Following the repeal of Prohibition in December of 1933, Thomas applied for a beer license and opened The Dells Tavern in 1933. He became the Kilbourn Fire Department and Wisconsin Dells Police Department chief in 1934 and rented the bar to F.V. Plumb on March 1, 1934, who renamed it Plumb’s Tavern.

Thomas later repurchased the plumbing business in 1937 with his sons, Fred and Merlin, and resigned as police chief. The elder Thomas died in 1941.

Ed Fisher, who was born in Merrill in 1901, married Esther Thomas in 1932 and had five children, including Tom, Diana Van Schoyck’s father. He applied for a liquor license in 1935 for a property he rented at 209 Broadway, which was called Blue Bird Tavern before he moved to the Superior Street location in 1940 after Plumb moved to a new facility. Fisher subsequently named his new location Fisher’s Bar.

He and Esther officially purchased the facility from Esther’s mother, Mina (Ziegenhagan) Thomas, in 1944. That same year, an area businessman bought Alvin Thomas’s plumbing business and renamed it Caflisch Plumbing and Heating, with Merlin and Fred Thomas both serving in the military during World War II.

Tom Fisher married Joan Ennis, who was born in Wonewoc in 1934 as the 11th of 12 children of Lillian and Lawrence Ennis, in 1956. They had six children: Greg, the youngest, Doug, Ken, Diana, Tommy, and Kim, the eldest.

After acquiring Fisher’s Bar following Esther Fisher’s death in 1966, Tom Fisher took over and moved his family upstairs from the tavern.

“Three generations lived upstairs, all with lots of children,” wrote Diana Van Schoyck in her document.

The building that currently houses Fisher’s Bar was constructed in 1900.

