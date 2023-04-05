Shoppers are always looking for a bargain, and an additional store of that nature is opening at the Dells area outlet mall.

Five Below is opening a franchise at Outlets at the Dells and is slated to be ready in fall of 2023. The addition of the store was inspired by the success of the outlet mall's TJ Maxx location, a franchise which sells a variety of name brand goods at lower costs. Construction is currently underway for the new store.

The upcoming Five Below store will be located on the north end of the outlet mall, with the former sites of Bass and Van Heusen outlet stores being combined into one space. Five Below sells most of its wide variety of goods from $1 to $5, with some goods listed higher but not more than $25.

"When TJ Maxx came in 2021, they were built to a certain sales performance and they blew it out of the water," said Michelle Zuelke, the general manager at Outlets at the Dells. "Then, Five Below wanted to come as well, which is fantastic. It just proves the strength of the community and all of the stores together."

Zuelke also praised the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau for their work in marketing its benefits for the mall. In between the closure of the Bass and Van Heusen outlets and the current Five Below project, Zuelke said the mall has hosted pop-up retail operations in the otherwise vacant site, which is located near the mall's general customer service facility.

She added that Bass and Van Heusen storefronts went out of business as the COVID-19 pandemic induced more online shopping for those brands.

"Once Five Below opens, we will have three vacant spaces, which is unheard of in the retail world right now," said Zuelke, adding that the vast majority of retail complexes have more vacant facilities.

According to the release announcing the Five Below opening, Five Below was started in Pennsylvania in 2002 and now has 1,300 stores in 42 states across the U.S.

"The strong value Five Below provides its shoppers every day is a perfect fit within the incredible savings Outlets at The Dells stores provide their guests every day," Zuelke announced in the release, which announced the store as a future "anchor tenant" at the outlet mall.