Flood and winter storm warnings have been issued in Adams and Juneau counties, with the flood warning lasting until April 22.

A release from the Adams County Sheriff's Office indicated that minor flooding is currently occurring and forecasted along the Wisconsin River at Castle Rock Dam. The department said that at 10:10 a.m. on Sunday, the river was flowing at 35,386 cubic feet per second (CFS). Juneau County is also being affected by flooding from the dam area.

On Friday afternoon, the river is expected to return to fall below flood stage, which is 30,000 CFS.

Adams and Juneau and other western Wisconsin counties (Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Grant) are under a winter storm warning until Monday at 10:00 a.m. Snow could accumulate up to 12 inches in northern areas with winds gusting up to 45 miles per hour. The storm is expected to begin on Sunday evening and last through Monday morning.