Four participants from Asgard in axe and knife throwing championships

A local axe throwing bar and grill that popularized the sport in the south-central area of Wisconsin is sending four throwers to the national tournament.

Asgard Axe and Tap, a restaurant and throwing facility in Wisconsin Dells owned by city businessman Dennis Mitchell, has four of its participants heading to the World Axe Throwing and World Knife Throwing Championships in Appleton during the weekend of Dec. 1-4. One of Asgard's representatives it the bar's event coordinator, Justin Licht.

"Asgard and the owners are very happy to introduce axe throwing to the Wisconsin Dells and surrounding areas," said Mitchell. "It's been such a treat to watch all these throwers just grow and thrive and really get into the sport and throw competitively and travel to do these really neat tournaments."

All four participants (Licht, area residents Tom Gillis Jr., Spencer Showers, and James Steinhorst) are participating in dual axe throwing tournaments, and Steinhorst is also doing knife throwing. The championships will be at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in downtown Appleton. Licht said that Dec. 1 will be for check-in and uniform distribution and that the competitions will be from Dec. 2-4.

"Just the fact that we have the World Axe Throwing tournament in the state of Wisconsin just blows my mind," said Mitchell. "It is such an incredible opportunity for us and the axe-throwing community. It's a great thing."

Mitchell did not single out any of the four participants from Asgard, saying that they all participate in the bar's leagues and support each other.

Licht said that the four qualified for the Appleton championships by completing a season with World Axe Throwing League and a tryout with 30 axe throws. The top scorers then received bids to go to the tournaments. Licht is throwing with Gillis Jr. and Showers and Steinhorst are throwing together in the dual axe competitions as well.

"I'm really excited about it," said Licht. "I feel like we are going to do really well. We're really jazzed to go and have the opportunity."

Licht shared Mitchell's opinion regarding the championships being held in Wisconsin, both from opportunity and convenience standpoints. All four participants are competing in the World Axe and World Knife Throwing Championships for the first time. Licht also participated in the 2022 US Open competition in Minneapolis.