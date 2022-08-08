 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four people arrested on drug charges in Adams County

Four people were arrested in Adams County on Aug. 1 for their involvement in various drug-related activities.

According to a release from Adams County Sheriff Brent York, the Adams County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant in the 3000 block of 10th Lane in the Town of Springville at a mobile property owned by 59-year-old William J. Cartwright.

The property consists of a main mobile home with several campers, recreational vehicles (RV) and vehicles, many of which are home to other individuals, according to the release.

Cartwright, along with 57-year-old Shannon S. Grant, 64-year-old Ruben Hernandez, and 56-year-old Sandra M. Mayfield were all arrested after the department seized different quantities of various narcotics that included methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, THC, and various pills, as well as various drug paraphernalia.

A firearm was also confiscated as a result of the warrant, which was executed as a result of a "lengthy and ongoing investigation".

All four suspects were charged with the following.

  • Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Possession of Methamphetamine 

Cartwright's other charges included possession with intent to deliver THC, as well as possession of psilocybin mushrooms and cocaine.

Grant was also charged with possession of THC and narcotic drugs, illegal possession of prescription drugs, eight counts of felony bail jumping, failure to update address as a sex offender, and three counts of manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine.

Hernandez and Mayfield were both charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and possession of psilocybin mushrooms. Hernandez also received a possession with intent to deliver THC charge, while Mayfield was charged with manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine.

Assisting agencies to the Adams County Sheriff's Office included the Juneau County Sheriff's Office Special Tactics and Response Team, Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, Adams County Department of Health and Human Services, and Lifestar EMS.

York said no further information will be released at this time.

Related to this story

Former union president Spencer Nett terminated from Dells-Delton EMS

Former union president Spencer Nett terminated from Dells-Delton EMS

Spencer Nett, the Dells-Delton EMS employee who wrote a vote of no confidence letter against Lake Delton Public Safety Director Daniel Hardman in February, was terminated from his position in a unanimous vote by the Dells-Delton EMS Commission on Aug. 4. The termination is in response to allegedly false social media posts made by Nett regarding DDEMS staffing in late May.

Former union president Spencer Nett terminated from Dells-Delton EMS

Kalahari celebrates 5th National Waterpark Day

Kalahari celebrates 5th National Waterpark Day

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Lake Delton held the fifth installment of National Waterpark Day, a holiday the company founded in 2017, on July 28. The resort served specialty cocktails, held giveaways, and other events at its waterparks throughout the day.

Sundara ranked 4th best resort in Midwest

Sundara ranked 4th best resort in Midwest

Sundara Inn & Spa, an adults-only spa and wellness resort owned by Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells, was ranked No. 4 on Travel and Leisure's 10 Best Resorts in the Midwest. 

