Four people arrested on drug charges in Adams County

Four people were arrested in Adams County on Aug. 1 for their involvement in various drug-related activities.

According to a release from Adams County Sheriff Brent York, the Adams County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant in the 3000 block of 10th Lane in the Town of Springville at a mobile property owned by 59-year-old William J. Cartwright.

The property consists of a main mobile home with several campers, recreational vehicles (RV) and vehicles, many of which are home to other individuals, according to the release.

Cartwright, along with 57-year-old Shannon S. Grant, 64-year-old Ruben Hernandez, and 56-year-old Sandra M. Mayfield were all arrested after the department seized different quantities of various narcotics that included methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, THC, and various pills, as well as various drug paraphernalia.

A firearm was also confiscated as a result of the warrant, which was executed as a result of a "lengthy and ongoing investigation".

All four suspects were charged with the following.

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Methamphetamine

Cartwright's other charges included possession with intent to deliver THC, as well as possession of psilocybin mushrooms and cocaine.

Grant was also charged with possession of THC and narcotic drugs, illegal possession of prescription drugs, eight counts of felony bail jumping, failure to update address as a sex offender, and three counts of manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine.

Hernandez and Mayfield were both charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and possession of psilocybin mushrooms. Hernandez also received a possession with intent to deliver THC charge, while Mayfield was charged with manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine.

Assisting agencies to the Adams County Sheriff's Office included the Juneau County Sheriff's Office Special Tactics and Response Team, Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, Adams County Department of Health and Human Services, and Lifestar EMS.

York said no further information will be released at this time.