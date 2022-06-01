Friends of the Kilbourn Library to host weekend book sale

The first of four book sales at the local library in Wisconsin Dells is set for this weekend, with proceeds helping the library display area history.

Friends of the Kilbourn Library, a community support group which advocates for the city's Kilbourn Public Library in a variety of ways, is holding the sale in the facility's Community Room and on the patio. The sale will feature mostly donated material from city residents, according to library director Cathy Borck.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit current and future projects and programs at the library, according to a release from Kay James, a volunteer with the Friends group. Borck said there will be one sale during Wo-Zha-Wa in September, another on Columbus Day weekend and a holiday book sale during Thanksgiving weekend.

Pricing for the sale, which will include paperback and hardcover books of many topics, magazines, CDs, DVDs, and other media materials, will be dictated by Friends of the Kilbourn Library, as well as setup.

"We have thousands and thousands of items," said Borck. "We have books for adults and children, DVDs, audiobooks, large print, foreign language. Anything that somebody might want, we have it."

Borck added that VHS tapes will also be at the sale, which she referred to as a "rare collection." She said the videos will be sold at five for $1.

"There are people that come up for the weekend and have a cabin with a (VCR), so we sell quite a few of those," said Borck.

One of the main projects at the library is the addition of the History Room, which sales will benefit. Borck said the library is redoing a couple rooms and the upcoming History Room will feature donated local history items. She also said the library will purchase showcases to display some of the artifacts and will store other items in a locked room.

The locked room will be accessible for library guests upon request. She said that a microfilm archive of Dells Events editions dating back to the 1800s will be there.

"We're really excited about that because it's stuff that we have that we can't necessarily put out for patrons right now because we don't have a safe way for them to handle it," said Borck.

Another key project, according to James' release and Borck, is the summer reading program at the library, called "Oceans of Possibilities," which is open to all ages. The Friends of the Kilbourn Library purchases incentives for the program, along with prizes associated with the program.

The organization has used previous book sale funds to purchase expansions to the library, including a fireplace and a patio outside of the children's book area, along with helping expand the library's collection of books and other media.

Notable guests have made appearances at the library in the past due to the organization as well, and author Kathleen Ernst will be there later in June.

James said in he release that Friends of the Kilbourn Library is accepting volunteers for helping with the book sale and to help pack items not sold by Saturday. She added that anyone interested can contact Borck.