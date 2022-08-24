Golf for the Future raises over $1M for area students

Dells area business owners, school representatives, and other residents and businesspeople from elsewhere golfed in support of local students on Aug. 23.

Golf for the Future, an annual golf outing at Trappers Turn Golf Club and Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells, had its 11th installment on Tuesday. The event has grown over the years and raised over $1.7 million in scholarship funds for students in the School District of Wisconsin Dells in 2022.

The Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation (WDEF) sponsors the annual fundraiser, which has raised more than $5 million over the past decade to help fund endowed scholarships for Wisconsin Dells High School students.

The corresponding Live and Silent auctions at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Convention Center was later that evening.

"We've been able to supply scholarships for any student that's looking to go to school and further their education," said Kelly Bauer, President of WDEF and Senior Vice President of Bank of Wisconsin Dells, adding that the foundation has roughly 94 endowed scholarships and about $10 million total endowed funds.

"I think it has been very good for the school, the students, anybody going to school in Wisconsin Dells has got to like it because if you do what you're supposed to do and get good grades, you're going to get rewarded."

Bauer said that the foundation began with roughly $85,000 at the time of the first Golf for the Future, but has grown over the years to its current value.

"If anybody had told me when I signed on 11 years ago to help with the foundation that we would be at this level, I would have said that it's impossible," said Tom Diehl, owner of Tommy Bartlett Inc. and a member of WDEF.

Todd Nelson, the owner and president of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions and WDEF Board Member, has a family tradition with attendance in the district. Nelson, whose father graduated from the district, met his wife, Shari, at Wisconsin Dells High School in 1976.

All five of Nelson's children went to district schools and some of his 13 grandchildren will go through the district as well.

"Everybody is embracing it much more than ever before," said Nelson. "They always have, but they've really bought into endowed scholarships. We're going to have a great day. The weather is perfect. We get a lot of support locally from all of our vendors."

"We love our community and we love what we do. This is just a very easy giveback," he said.

Terry Slack, the School District of Wisconsin Dells administrator, said that all funds raised at Golf for the Future are endowed and will be protected for future graduates in the district decades from now.

"It was a very wise choice by the foundation to do that 10 years ago and we're reaping the success of that now," said Slack. "Our students benefit, as it offsets their post-secondary costs, whether it be for technical school or traditional four-year university."

Allison Hoch, the current principal at Wisconsin Dells High School, emphasized the uniqueness of the Dells community and lauded the area businesses' continued investment in the schools and their students.

"One of the out-of-town guests at the event last night told me, 'This is the kind of community we dream of having where I live'," said Hoch in an email. "That really does sum it up. By population, we are not a large community. However, by heart and dedication, we are off the charts."

Diehl discussed how the foundation grew from a fund for band equipment at Wisconsin Dells High School to what it is today due to the generosity of community businesspeople. He lauded Nelson for his leadership with the Golf for the Future event and his role in growing the foundation to its current state.

"What I love about this is the Dells community is comprised of small, medium, and large business owners who were able to fulfill their dreams of being successful in the business part and how many of them want to give back," said Diehl. "To make sure our next generation is prepared is very rewarding and very important for the overall success. You measure the fiber of a community by their youth."

Diehl also mentioned that the foundation is looking to provide more financial aid across future students' time in post-secondary education, rather than an initial scholarship. The foundation looks to provide scholarships to students who attend trade and vocational education as well as four-year universities.

"All we're trying to do is give every kid in Wisconsin Dells High School an opportunity to be able to further their education, whether it's in a two-year school, four-year school, whatever it is," said Diehl.

Along with existing scholarships for students, 11 new ones were distributed in 2022. These included scholarships for football players (the Fred Kuhl Memorial Scholarship from the Wisconsin Dells High School Football Booster Club), special needs students (Louise M. Uselman Memorial Scholarship), and apprentice students (Al Pentell Memorial Scholarship).

Numerous items were bid on at the auctions hosted by Nelson, including restaurant passes, arcade games, Milwaukee Brewers suite tickets, an ATV, and Dells Boat Tours cruises.

Five scholarship recipients were at the auction, which also hosted nearly all of the prominent businesspeople from the area. Food from Dells restaurants such as Pizza Pub and Ishnala Supper Club, as well as Kalahari's own food offerings, were available.

The Wisconsin Dells High School marching band performed at Trappers Turn and at the auction.

"Last night’s event was a rousing success," said Nelson in a release following the auction. "We were delighted with the turnout and the resulting financial support we are able to provide Wisconsin Dells High School students."

NOTE: This story was updated to include comments from Tommy Bartlett Inc. owner and WDEF member Tom Diehl.