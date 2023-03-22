When people retire, they often want to do it on a high note, and that is exactly what Romy Snyder is doing.

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau's outgoing President/CEO is wrapping up her career with the bureau in style, as she earned the Governor's Legacy Award on March 14.

The award is given annually to someone who has over 25 years in the tourism industry, including at least 15 in Wisconsin, and has shown "a long-lasting and permanent contribution to the industry", according to the March 16 WDVCB release announcing Snyder's honor.

"To be the recipient of the Governor’s Tourism Legacy Award is certainly a highlight of my career," said Snyder in a statement. "I cannot have imagined a more fulfilling career, one that spanned well over four decades, and will always be grateful for the opportunities I’ve been afforded along the way."

Snyder is set to officially retire from her position on April 8. The bureau's release said that the award "showcases Romy’s impact on the tourism landscape in Wisconsin Dells and Wisconsin as a whole." She has been in her position with the bureau since September 1995.

A Dells area native who graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School, Snyder began her tourism career as an employee of the Tommy Bartlett Show.

When Snyder took over the bureau, the economic impact of the Dells tourism industry was just above $348 million. In 2021, a year after the COVID-19 pandemic, direct tourist spending had increased to $1.2 billion.

"Romy Snyder is a legend in Wisconsin tourism," said Travel Wisconsin Secretary-Designee Anne Sayers. "Her decades of service have resulted in profound, long-lasting contributions to the industry, benefitting all of Wisconsin."

Sayers added that Snyder is passionate and dedicated to promoting tourism in the Dells area and has inspired fellow tourism industry professionals nationwide.

Along with her position with the WDVCB, Snyder has served as the Wisconsin Division of Tourism Director of Marketing and the Governor's Council on Tourism and its Marketing Committee. She currently is with the Tourism Federation of Wisconsin and is a board member for Destinations Wisconsin.

A release from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism said that Snyder has "lived and breathed tourism her entire life" and also indicated her high respect level nationwide.