The stretch of highway between Broadway and the Juneau County border is slated to undergo repairs in 2024.

U.S. Highway 12 and its concurrent run with Wisconsin Highway 16 will be repaved and widened slightly in a two-segment project during the spring and summer of 2024. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) held its first public involvement meeting regarding the future project on March 22.

From the Sauk and Juneau County border just south of the entrance to Rocky Arbor State Park to the area close to the highway's intersection with County Highway A near Wisconsin Dells High School, the department is going to widen the paved shoulder and install centerline and shoulder rumble strips. Storm sewer structures will be replaced and a sidewalk will be added on the east side of the road from Broadway to Pioneer Drive.

"We're going to start near the (Wisconsin Highway) 13 intersection and work north up to the limits of the County A project, where the roundabout was built by the new high school," said WisDOT project manager Greg Brecka, who added that the portion will be done during the spring of next year.

The department's goal is to have the southern portion of the project done by Memorial Day and the northern one (from just north of the County A intersection to the county line) completed by Labor Day during the summer. During the summer months, travel in that southern area is substantially heavier. Brecka said the project has been in the works for the past four years.

Dells Highway 12/16 project input Anyone who has comments or questions regarding the 2024 construction project from Broadway to the Juneau County line on Highway 12/16 can email comments to project manager Greg Brecka at gregory.brecka@dot.wi.gov.

Areas of the highway near the roundabout at the County A intersection are not part of the project, as the roundabout was completed in 2020. The northern portion of the upcoming project is a two-lane highway with one traveling each direction and will remain the same.

Traffic on Broadway looking to travel north of the Juneau County border from the Dells on the 12/16 stretch will be detoured to Interstate 90/94 during both portions of the project. Travelers will be able to resume driving on the highway after exiting the interstate at its intersection with it (Exit 85).

Wisconsin Dells High School traffic will likely be directed to alternate routes during the project, and Brecka said that city officials have discussed creating local detours. The department's official detour is the interstate because of the accounting of large trucks, which Brecka said the department does not want to direct down county highways or municipal roads.

"I would assume that most school traffic is going to be on County A or Fitzgerald Road," said Brecka.

Access to homes and businesses along the road will be available during the project. WisDOT officials will contact homeowners and businesses if a temporary driveway closure is needed to complete a certain part of the project.

The upcoming Highway 12/16 project is the first of two major slated U.S. Highway 12 projects near the tourism destination for this decade. From 2025-2027, the Dells area's main thoroughfare, Wisconsin Dells Parkway (U.S. Highway 12/Wisconsin Highway 23) will receive a major transformation that includes adding a two-way-left-turn-lane and other improvements.