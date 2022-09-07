Highway 23 to receive major construction in 2023

Wisconsin Highway 23's corridor between Lake Delton and its intersection with Wisconsin Highway 33 is receiving needed repairs in the coming years.

A major construction project for the highway stretch, much of which is a two-lane road, is slated to begin in 2024. However, Jim Simpson, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation project manager in charge of the work, said that funding could move the start date up to sometime in 2023.

The construction, which is predicted to last roughly three to four months, will begin at the intersection of Highways 23 and 33, which is between Baraboo and Reedsburg. It ends near Highway 23's intersection with Interstate 90/94 in Lake Delton.

Simpson said the 23-33 intersection project is part of a Highway 33 project completed in 2021 and that the ramps from I-90/94 at the 23 exit will be addressed in 2025.

According to a release from the DOT, improvements made along the corridor will include grading of the underlying base aggregate, installing gravel shoulders to match the final roadway elevation, and installation of permanent pavement marking, along with replacing the deteriorating pavement.

Flagging operations and detours will be the main traffic impacts. To access Highway 33, drivers heading southbound on I-90/94 will be diverted to the U.S. Highway 12 exit and its intersection with 33 between Lake Delton and Baraboo. The detour is planned for the first two months of construction, while flagging operations due to paving the second layer is scheduled for the last month or two.

There are some rural properties along the corridor slated for construction. Simpson said that the DOT sent letters to residents of those properties and assured that residents will have access to their homes during the construction period. The department also has a plan for businesses that lie on construction corridors called "In This Together," details of which can be found on the DOT's website.