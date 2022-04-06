Historic Lake Delton house being relocated

A historic house in Lake Delton — the last remnant of the would-be city of Newport — is in the process of being relocated.

Dawn Manor, which was built in 1855 by Captain Abraham Vanderpoel, a lumber businessman and signer of the Wisconsin Constitution, is going to be relocated, according to Village of Lake Delton trustee Tom Diehl and Kalahari Resorts and Conventions President/Owner Todd Nelson, who spoke through Sara Hood, the Kalahari director of public relations.

Attempts to reach the owner of the house, Virginia resident Steve Uphoff, were unsuccessful. The house is currently in its original location, which is on County Highway A in Lake Delton.

The house is labeled as “Site of the Lost City of Newport” by a historic slab on the front of the property that was erected 100 years after the house was built.

The land at Dawn Manor is currently owned by Nelson. Uphoff bought the property in 2017 and sold the land to Nelson in August 2021, according to Sauk County property records and Postcard History Series: Wisconsin Dells author Bonnie Alton.

From 1942 until 1970, Helen Raab, the widow of Wisconsin artist George Raab, who died in 1943, owned the house and 1,000 acres of surrounding land.

She had a small lake dug, pine trees planted, and restored Dawn Manor to its original look by removing partitions, wallpaper and light fixtures. Raab’s restorations were inspired by famed Wisconsin architect Frank Lloyd Wright. She left the house to her son Kirby after dying in 1970. He died away eight years later.

After Vanderpoel originally constructed the manor, S.H. Kerfoot, a millionaire lawyer from Chicago, purchased the home and added stables to the coach and carriage houses built by Vanderpoel. When Kerfoot died in 1896, his widow left the house with her belongings remaining there. It was vacant for 33 years.

The creator of Lake Delton (the actual lake), William J. Newman, owned the house after that. He had the 600-acre lake installed at a cost of $1.2 million and purchased 3,000 acres of land for a park.

He never lived in the house nor utilized the lake and his finances were wiped out by the Great Depression before he passed away, according to an archived Dells Boat Tours pamphlet. The house became a hotel during the time between Newman’s passing and Helen Raab’s purchase.

Alton, a Dells resident for 13 years who worked summers in the city before living there, visited the house once when an estate sale was held on March 9, 2012

“It’s the last remaining structure, or house, from the city of Newport,” said Alton. “The 13 years I have been up here, I have seen so many historical places just gone, torn down.”

She said that people who lived in Newport moved to Wisconsin Dells when a railroad line was built through the Dells (then known as Kilbourn).