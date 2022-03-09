Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells announced through social media that masks are no longer mandatory for guests. The casino encourages guests to wear masks and asks them to be considerate of others who may still prefer to wear masks. Staff members at Ho-Chunk are still required to wear masks.
Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells no longer requiring masks
