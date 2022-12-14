Holiday train, Coca-Cola semi-truck bring holiday cheer

Two traveling, holiday-themed vehicles made stops in the Dells area over the weekend, one for the first time and the other being back after three years.

Canadian Pacific Railway brought back its Holiday Train of Lights to the Wisconsin Dells Amtrak station on Dec. 10 for the first time since 2019 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next day, Coca-Cola's Holiday Caravan arrived at Wilderness Resort for its first visit to the State of Wisconsin in its 25 years of existence.

Dells holiday galleries Galleries for the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train of Lights and Coca-Cola's Holiday Caravan appearance are below.

The Holiday Train arrived at the station around 2:30 p.m., nearly one hour after the start of the event, to a large crowd of Dells residents and those of nearby communities after its stop in Portage. Following its arrival, a stage emerged from one of the train's cars and three Canadian singers, Kelly Prescott, Alan Doyle, and Cory Tetford, all performed various holiday songs and a few others.

The performers arrived with a band dressed in holiday clothing and involved the large audience in nearly all of their song renditions. The train stayed in the city for nearly an hour before departing for Mauston. Afterward, winners of a raffle in which attendees purchased paddles with numbers on them were announced.

"This is the biggest or second-biggest crowd we've ever had," said CWCAC Executive Director Fred Hebert. "Being on a Saturday, the weekend, it sure helps a lot for families to get the kids over here."

Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, an area non-profit which provides housing and other assistance to lower-income residents, received a $4,500 donation from Canadian Pacific during the performances. Along with the rail company check, CWCAC also had its usual non-perishable food collection. Volunteers worked out of the back of a van to collect food and other donations for area families.

"The train is wonderful," said CWCAC member Wally Zepplin, who helped lead the food drive with fellow volunteer Holly Weber and rode the Holiday Train from Portage to the Dells. "We just couldn't do this without the train. To have it back is fantastic."

Zepplin agreed with Hebert regarding the benefits of the event being on a Saturday and said that the CWCAC can further help area communities' lower-income residents.

On Sunday (Dec. 11), Wilderness Resort got a new taste of the holiday spirit, courtesy of a well-known taste throughout the world.

Coca-Cola's Holiday Caravan stopped in the parking lot of the resort from 2 to 8 p.m. The caravan, a large red semi-truck, was like the Holiday Train in that it was decked out with Christmas lights. It also featured the Coca-Cola wordmark and its famous picture of Santa Claus drinking a glass bottle of the soda.

Seated outside the truck was Santa Claus (played by Derek Mellman), who took photos with families from the Dells and other surrounding communities. Wilderness Resort chief operating officer Joe Eck estimated that almost 1,000 photos were taken while the vehicle was at the resort.

"It was outstanding," said Eck. "We were very excited with the turnout and we're hoping we can get it again for next year."

Eck said that he and other officials at the resort reached out to Coca-Cola after seeing photos of the truck. He added that the soft drink company agreed to stop at Wilderness nearly four weeks after the initial conversation.

Other activities were available with the truck's appearance. People decorated holiday-themed cookies in the resort's WildKids Club and could see "The Polar Express," a short cinematic ride featuring scenes from the original movie, at the resort's Take Flight Theater for $12.99. Complimentary hot chocolate and snacks were also available.

"Coke was amazed by the turnout and how many people from the area showed up for it," said Eck.

GALLERY - Canadian Pacific Holiday Train of Lights Dells residents and other visitors gathered to see the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train for the first time in three years at the annual event at Wisconsin Dells Amtrak Station on Dec. 10. 