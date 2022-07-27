Horn Plastics installing nearly 10,000-square-foot warehouse

An area dump truck liner manufacturer is expanding its facility to add storage space.

Horn Plastics Inc., which produces the liners for trucks that primarily operate with industry and agriculture, was unanimously approved for a 9,600-square foot warehouse on July 18 by the City of Wisconsin Dells common council.

The warehouse will be used to store plastic pallets and other materials that are currently being held in the factory's outdoor lot.

"They're just going to move the material that they have stored outside to inside the building," said Jeff Behnke, a representative from Friede and Associates, the Reedsburg-based construction firm which will be in charge of the project. "They'd like to get into a conditioned (temperature-controlled) space."

Behnke added that Friede and Associates will also be adding a loading dock to the facility and giving the front façade of the existing building a "facelift," where the firm will add new metal paneling and overhead doors.

The warehouse project will begin on August 15, according to Behnke. He said that the addition is slated to be done prior to Christmas.

This addition will extend 120 feet from the southwest wall of the existing building, which will continue the current building's 80-foot width. The new warehouse will not have any impact on parking at the facility and is within all setbacks of its current land parcel.

Wisconsin Dells Public Works director Chris Tollaksen also reviewed storm water management of additional surfaces as a result of the project and approved the company's plan on directing water to the street area.

According to the company's website, Horn Plastics is widely used in the Dells area as a protective liner manufacturer for trucks that haul sand and gravel. The company's trademark brand is Super-Slide, which is a plastic liner designed to prevent sticking issues from materials in truck beds.

Ten products are sold on the company website, with varying prices based on intended use, width, thickness, and square footage.

The Dells location also has a fusion welder available who can meet specification needs for any truck.