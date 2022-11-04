Hot Dog Avenue expanding to Sauk City

Sauk Prairie is soon going to have its taste of Chicago nearby.

Hot Dog Avenue, a Lake Delton-based restaurant that serves hot dogs, Italian Beef sandwiches and other items invented in the United States' third-largest city, is opening its second location along Highway 12 in Sauk City. The location is the former site of Highway 12 Family Restaurant, which closed in June.

Ralph Starzyk, the owner of Hot Dog Avenue, is hoping to have the Sauk City location open at the end of November.

"Looking forward, we always wanted to expand," said Starzyk. "Just had to find the right time and the right location. Sauk, being close by, there's a lot of requests for around that area, and I think it's something new that we can bring to the community."

Traffic along Highway 12 going to and from Madison is another positive to opening there, according to Starzyk. He added that Sauk Prairie, which consists of the villages of Sauk City and Prairie du Sac, has a sizable population and is an area "where we want to be."

The upcoming Sauk City facility is roughly double the size of the original Hot Dog Avenue, located on Wisconsin Dells Parkway, just north of its intersection with Lake Avenue, in Lake Delton. Because of the larger area in which to work, Starzyk said the Sauk City location will have a slightly more extensive menu than the original restaurant, adding a couple more soups and wraps that will be sold exclusively in Sauk City.

"We're going to be excited to be at both locations," said Starzyk.

Hot Dog Avenue first opened in May 2010 during the weekend prior to Automotion. Starzyk, who was born in Chicago prior to moving to Wisconsin Dells in 1999, graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 2003.

"It was something I wanted to do, and the Dells is where I started," Starzyk said of opening Hot Dog Avenue.

Starzyk said further expansion of Hot Dog Avenue is currently not planned, and he wants to see how successful the Sauk City location becomes. He said the business is always looking to grow, and he has received recommendations on social media regarding expansion.

"We always want to make sure it's done right," Starzyk said of expansion. "There's no point in moving too quick."

He emphasized the importance of food quality, customer service and consistency over constant expansion. Hot Dog Avenue contracts with Vienna Beef, a Chicago distributor known for products such as all-beef hot dogs and Italian beef.

Highway 12 Family Restaurant closed on June 22, according to the former restaurant's Facebook page.