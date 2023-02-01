Indie/country artist coming to Showboat in March

An independent indie/country singer is bringing his music to the Dells area the first weekend in March.

Alex Williams, a Pendleton, Indiana, native who released his second album late in 2022, is slated to perform at Showboat Saloon in Wisconsin Dells on March 3. This will be Williams's second appearance in the area over the past year, as he also performed at Crystal Grand Music Theatre as an opener for Whitey Morgan and the 78s on April 14, 2022.

Williams spoke highly of performing at Crystal Grand and the area in general, calling it a "pleasant surprise" to see he was scheduled at Showboat and that his show at the bar has already been sold out.

"I've always driven through the Dells and wanted to play," said Williams. "I heard a lot about Showboat. It's awesome that it is already sold out and everything."

Six months after his show at Crystal Grand, Williams released the second album of his career, "Waging Peace", on Oct. 21. According to a release announcing his show at Showboat, the album focuses on his reflection and growth from traveling as a music artist. It shows the "dark and unruly side" of his career, according to the release.

"The last five years has been a lot of lineup changes and kind of going to different places and experiencing touring," said Williams. "This one feels like the first one. We were touring pretty heavily up until when the (COVID-19) pandemic hit."

"Waging Peace" was Williams's first album in a little over five years. His debut, "Better than Myself", was released in Aug. 11, 2017. At the time of the first album's release, Williams was performing solo without a band. According to his biography on his label, Lightning Rod Records, the album matched "a cold look in the mirror with a newly liberated sonic style."

He said that he used the pandemic-induced quarantine to write songs at his home in Indiana. Williams moved back to Pendleton in 2018 after living in Nashville for nine years. He grew up in the east central Indiana town after being born in Columbia, South Carolina.

"It is a learning curve, for better or for worse, in that place," said Williams of living in Music City. "It's an ever-changing spot."

Williams signed with Lightning Rod Records, an independent country music label, in December of 2021. His biography on the label's site says that in 2017, he was dubbed the "heir to the Outlaw Country throne" and he added that there are elements of rock in his music. He was inspired by notable rock artists such as The Black Crowes and Tom Petty and Texas country and folk artists Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark.

"For the longest time, I had been kind of wrapped up in situations that were kind of the opposite of what I desire to do, which is to be independent and to function as that," said Williams. "I leaned on a lot of folks in the past and Lightning Rod has been awesome. They definitely wave the flag for indie musicians."