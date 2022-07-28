Kalahari celebrates 5th National Waterpark Day

Wisconsin Dells may be the "Waterpark Capital of the World", but Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in the area takes the passion to another level every year in late July.

National Waterpark Day was founded by the company in 2017 and celebrated for the fifth time at its Wisconsin Dells in Lake Delton, as well as its three other locations, on July 28. The outdoor waterpark at the resort was decorated with balloons in various locations, had special designed beach balls in the pools, and cocktails, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, specific for the holiday, among other events and giveaways.

"Kalahari founded National Waterpark Day to commemorate the fun and lasting memories that families create year round at Kalahari," said Karolyn Doro, the resort's Corporate Director of Rooms.

For National Waterpark Day, Doro said that guests were able to enjoy poolside games, giveaways, and the themed cocktails. The resort also featured live DJ entertainment in the center of the waterpark, playing new and old summer songs.

"Visiting a waterpark with your family and friends is the perfect way to celebrate summer,” said Todd Nelson, CEO and owner of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, in the release announcing National Waterpark Day. “We are elated to celebrate five years of National Waterpark Days, and 22 years of creating lasting memories at our waterparks and resorts."

Cary Brandt, the resort's Corporate Entertainment Director, said that the giveaways included the beach balls and Kalahari-themed sunglasses. He said that the company petitioned for National Waterpark Day to become a national holiday in 2017 and that it started off as a celebration at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions locations in the Dells, Sandusky, Ohio, and the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania. Since then, another Kalahari opened in Round Rock, Tex.

"Today, we're doing a global National Waterpark Day from Texas to Ohio to Pennsylvania to Wisconsin Dells," said Brandt, adding that all the resorts are celebrating in their own unique way, including an outdoor barbecue at the Texas location.

Brandt said that the giveaways and live entertainment were constants in the celebrations at all Kalahari locations.

"This is the best time of year to come to Kalahari because the weather is so nice and we get indoor and outdoor activities, so this was a nice tie-in and it really made sense to our brand to create something unique," said Brandt. "We're proud that we coined the first National Waterpark Day."