Pizza and Kalahari Resorts and Conventions go hand in hand due to Nelson family history, and the resort celebrated with free pizza to area first responders on Feb. 9.

The date, known as National Pizza Day, carries significance for the Nelsons, whose business ventures began in 1983 with their ownership of Pizza Pub in Lake Delton. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, Todd Nelson and his family's current nationwide venture, celebrated the holiday commemorating the Italian-American dish by giving away free 14-inch pizzas to any member of law enforcement, fire, and paramedic departments in each municipality that has a Kalahari.

Along with the Nelsons' hometown Wisconsin Dells location in Lake Delton, Kalahari has resorts in Round Rock, Texas, Pocono Manor, Pennsylvania, and Sandusky, Ohio. The Nelsons owned Pizza Pub for 20 years before selling it to the Ajvazi family in 2003, who celebrated the restaurant's 40th anniversary on Jan. 27.

That's amore: Pizza Pub celebrates 40 years Pizza Pub, a staple in Wisconsin Dells, celebrated its 40th anniversary on Jan. 27, 2023, with 1980s-themed music, balloons, a 1983 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS, and games with prizes for winners.

"It isn’t lost on us how lucky we are, and it’s been an incredible journey," said Travis Nelson, the president of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions and son of Todd, in a statement. "From the early days of Pizza Pub to where Kalahari has taken us is the result of so much hard work, dedication, and love. Being able to take this journey as a family makes it that much more special."

Members of the Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells police departments, the Delton and Kilbourn fire departments, and Dells-Delton EMS also received two free waterpark passes and the 14-inch pizza (or a voucher for a later pickup).

A trip to Africa in the mid-1990s with his family inspired Todd Nelson to design a waterpark based on cultural influence from the trip that he loved. In 2000, the Wisconsin Dells Kalahari location opened.