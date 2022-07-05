Kalahari donating to African artists, for clean water in Africa

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, like its other nationwide locations, is inspired by African culture. The company now has a program to help with clean water in the continent as well as earn its artists more recognition.

The Water Colors Life Project is an initiative started for those two reasons, according to a release from Kalahari. Todd Nelson, the founder and CEO of Kalahari, and his family travel to Africa on a regular basis and are inspired by the "beauty and spirit." African artwork is displayed on walls throughout the resorts and music from the continent is played as well.

"The culture, spirit, craft and artistry of Africa has always inspired me and my family,” said Nelson in the release. “We have seen firsthand how limited access to clean water has negatively impacted these African communities, and knew we wanted to help.”

Providing clean water will consist of drilling one borewell per month throughout the continent. The first three were drilled in Zimbabwe, in the city of Bulawayo and the Matopos Hills region as well as another location. The holes, which are vertically drilled wells, will house manual pumps that will provide fresh water from underground to their areas.

According to the Water Colors Life Project website, 115 people in Africa die every hour due to complications rising from unsanitary water supply. The site also says that the borewells provide a "long-term solution to water accessibility."

Guests at Kalahari are able to donate to the Water Colors Life Project in a few ways. They can donate change in "Wishing Wells" located in the resorts, round up purchases to the next dollar amount, and buy campaign-themed water bottles. Signage displaying the project will have QR codes that guests can scan to link them to the project's webpage, which features a link for direct donation.

The Nelson Family Life Foundation, a non-profit set up by Kalahari's founder and his family, will match the first $1 million in guest donations. According to the foundation's website, its mission is "improving the lives of individuals in the communities we serve through health and education initiatives."

Brad Bensman, the executive director of the foundation, said in the release that more than 400 million people living in sub-Saharan Africa suffer from water scarcity, with the website indicating this problem for one-third of the continent's entire population.

The foundation is looking to bring awareness to African communities and their struggles while enabling Kalahari guests to assist with providing clean and safe water to those areas.