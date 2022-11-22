Kalahari float makes 5th appearance in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is participating in a familiar celebration for Thanksgiving.

The resort is entering a float into the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. It is the fifth entrance from the African-themed hospitality chain into the annual holiday event.

The parade will air from 9 a.m. to noon EST on Thanksgiving Day on NBC and will be streaming on Peacock.

"The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a time-honored holiday tradition and Kalahari Resorts and Conventions was excited when the opportunity to partner with them presented itself," an email statement from Kalahari said. "We pride ourselves in making family memories that last a lifetime and being part of the nation’s biggest parade is another awesome opportunity to be part of those memories."

Kalahari's Africa-inspired float, the "Colossal Wave of Wonder", is one of 31 in the parade and debuted in last year's event. According to a release from Kalahari, the float "captures a family of elephants in the water as a wave crests." The float depicts a mother elephant and "her bubble-blowing baby elephants" riding the wave along with a rhino and octopus. Lighting is added to create a "rippling water" effect.

"The magic and beauty of the continent is brought to life with the colorful animals and a float skirt showcasing an original design by renowned South-African artist Karabo Poppy," the Kalahari statement said, adding that "months of hard work" went into designing and building the float.

Todd Nelson, the CEO of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, said in the release that "The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a time-honored tradition that brings families together."

He added that the "Colossal Wave of Wonder" serves as a reminder to families who have stayed at Kalahari locations of memories from their experiences at the resort.