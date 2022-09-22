Kalahari holds second annual Sculpting the Future fundraiser

Todd Nelson and his family are continuing their support for African art and clean water in the continent's communities.

The Kalahari Resorts and Conventions owner's foundation, the Nelson Family Life Foundation, is currently holding its second annual Sculpting the Future initiative. A sale of 100 sculptures by 100 African artists from the Shona Sculpture Gallery in Harare, Zimbabwe with interpretations of the word "Love" in stone are available for sale either at Kalahari locations or on the initiative's website.

“Sculpting the Future aligns with our foundation’s mission of improving the lives of individuals in the communities we serve through health and education initiatives,” said Travis Nelson, co-founder of the Nelson Family Life Foundation and President of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, in the release announcing the initiative. “The inspiration of our authentically African-themed resorts started with a trip to the beautiful continent of Africa. We are thrilled to be able to showcase these amazingly talented artists.”

All proceeds from the Sculpting the Future initiative will go toward the Nelson Family Life Foundation's Water Colors Life Project, an initiative dedicated to providing clean water to African communities while also highlighting African artwork and its creators. The project has already funded the drilling of numerous boreholes in Zimbabwe, helping nearby residents gain access to a cleaner water supply.

The Nelson Family Life Foundation started the Sculpting the Future initiative last year, when it began supporting a community of sculptors living outside of Harare. The family has been investing in African art since the mid-1990s and has now invested over $5.5 million to support artists and craftsmen.

Art from these investments are on display throughout Kalahari resort locations. The first Sculpting the Future initiative raised just under $107,000, according to Nelson Family Life Foundation Executive Director Brad Bensman.

Bensman said that the Water Colors Life Project has another stage of borehole drilling underway and that the foundation is exploring additional areas of Zimbabwe as well as rural areas of South Africa.

"Some of the aspects taken into consideration are villages in need, villages with school children and medical clinics," said Bensman in a statement.