Kalahari presents bevy of food options in resort tour

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Wisconsin Dells in Lake Delton has a litany of food and beverage options and presented some of them to food enthusiasts on May 20.

Taste of Kalahari took 14 guests on a tour of the resort's different bars and restaurants while offering a variety of craft food and drink options. The tour included stops at Volcano Lounge and Lanes, Wisconsin Brew Pub, Ivory Coast, Double Cut Steak House, and Redd's Piano Bar and Lounge.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Round Rock, Texas, had a similar tasting event earlier this year. There is no current timetable for another sampling event at the Wisconsin Dells location.

Sampled foods included pizza inspired by Pizza Pub in Lake Delton, Nashville hot fried chicken sandwiches, a charcuterie board, glazed bacon, different sushi options, and assorted desserts. Wisconsin Brew Pub served three unique mixed alcoholic shakes and Redd's Piano Bar and Lounge offered cotton candy cocktails along with the desserts.

Nick Shaw, the executive chef at the resort, said that the Nelson family — the owners of Kalahari — were the original owners of Pizza Pub and brought the pizza recipe to the resort.

"For a family that is so passionate, as the Nelsons are, about food, they are extremely passionate about pizza," said Shaw.

Shaw added that the pizza is made at the resort, including the dough, and that the other ingredients are the same as they have been "from the beginning."

After the pizza, the tour shifted to Wisconsin Brew Pub with the sliders and crafted shakes. Both the Nashville Hot chicken and "impossible" sandwiches were served with a gherkin on top.

"My last station was as an executive chef at Opryland in Nashville," said Shaw. "I became a fan of Nashville hot chicken. In Nashville, hot chicken is HOT. You will question yourself before you finish it."

The alcoholic shakes included a mint-flavored "Grasshopper" shake with Bailey's Irish Cream and a mint cookie and a dulce de leche with RumChata and a miniature churro.

Ivory Coast is a small restaurant located in the main entrance to the resort. It has a bar and fireplace area and is in an atrium setting. The restaurant had a charcuterie board with different fruits, vegetables, cheese, and lunch meat and Taste of Kalahari participants were served iced Sangria wine.

"This is a popular spot for convention guests," said Kalahari corporate public relations manager Kara Hanko of Ivory Coast. "They get done with their conventions, come down to Ivory Coast, grab a drink. It is centrally located within the resort, so it's an easy spot to find."

The stop at Double Cut opened with smoked old fashioned drinks served prior to four different types of sushi. A sushi menu will be released around July at the restaurant, which is known for its "large cuts of meat," according to restaurant chef Chase Stout.

The four sushi dishes were released on May 19, according to Stout. One featured tempura shrimp, avocado, and asparagus, with a toasted beef filet on top with spicy mayonnaise. Another one, called the "Volcano Roll," had spicy king crab, cucumber, and avocado, with a spicy crab and mayonnaise mixture on top. The third roll was fried with king crab, cream cheese, cucumber and pickled jalapeno peppers. The final roll was vegan, with tempura avocado, cucumber and asparagus.

Redd's Piano Bar and Lounge offered the final food items, which were desserts ranging from chocolate to berry dishes. The cotton candy cocktail consisted of a coupe glass filled with cotton candy and a vodka, liqueur, lemon juice, and cane sugar concoction to pour over the candy to "melt" it.

"I think it's really fun," said Kim Ly Curry, a Minneapolis-based food enthusiast. "I'm here to try the taste of what Kalahari Resort has to offer."

Curry and her daughter tried all of the items, saying that the maple-glazed bacon at Double Cut was her favorite. She added that Double Cut was also her favorite restaurant overall.