Kalahari Resort has program for hiring veterans

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, as well as its other nationwide locations, has implemented a program for hiring United States Army veterans.

The U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) is a program that guarantees soldiers five interviews and possible employment following service in the Army. On Jan. 31, Kalahari became one of over 1,000 employers who have partnered with the program since its inception in 2000, according to a press release from the Kalahari website.

“It allows us to bring those veterans in that have those skill sets that we at the Kalahari are looking for,” said John Noga, a U.S. Army veteran and Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Wisconsin Dells Director of Human Resources. “The leadership, the timeliness, the integrity and all those things that they’ve learned already. It allows them to be able to choose how their skill set best translates into the company.”

Noga went on to give an example on how a former cook in the Army who aspires to a culinary arts career can be hired in a Kalahari restaurant to get experience outside of the service. He also said that other service people such as infantry men may not have skills that directly apply to work at Kalahari, but some basic skills such as attention to detail allows them to be put into positions where they can be successful.

The PaYS program partners with a mix of private businesses, academic establishments and state and local governments to provide opportunities for former Army service people.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Army’s PaYS program,” said Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Owner and President Todd Nelson in the press release. “My father was a veteran, and we understand the skills, discipline and work ethic that military service members can bring to our business. We see the Army as a reliable recruiting source for years to come.”

“They really want to be able to give those veterans a good opportunity and a good chance,” said Noga of Nelson and his family.

Noga also talked about a recent convention at Kalahari on Feb. 22 that talked about high suicide rates for veterans because of their inability to find employment and housing.

Noga said that while there are veterans who are employed at the Wisconsin Dells location, none have been hired through the program yet. However, he is optimistic because of the presence of the Army installation at Fort McCoy in Monroe County and the Volk Field military base in Juneau County, along with what he says is a good veteran population in the area.

“We are looking for longer term than just the temporary positions for spring and summer,” said Noga.

While the company can bring in any veterans, the PaYS program is geared toward recent Army veterans due to its goal of helping them discover where their skill set matches up outside of the service, according to Noga.

“They’re biggest fear is stepping out of the uniform and not having something immediate that they can step into and be able to provide for their family or utilize their skill sets in the civilian sector,” said Noga.