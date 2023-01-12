Kay Mackesey honored for 60-plus years of service to Lake Delton

Kay Mackesey dedicated pretty much her entire adult life to Lake Delton and the Dells area in general, and received more due recognition.

The former Clerk-Treasurer-Coordinator for the village, who retired on New Year's Eve in 2022, was honored with a proclamation honoring her for more than 60 years of service during a village meeting on Jan. 9. Village president John Webb presented her with the proclamation, after which she received a standing ovation from a larger-than-normal attendance at the village meeting.

Mackesey, who graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1958, began her tenure with the village on May 2, 1962. She worked as a billing clerk and deputy treasurer in Reedsburg prior to her position in Lake Delton.

"Kay C. Mackesey is an outstanding resident and public servant who has contributed so much to our community," said Webb, reading the proclamation. "The Village of Lake Delton would not be as successful as it is today without her many contributions."

The proclamation also expressed gratitude to Mackesey for her work ethic, dedication, and commitment to the village and its residents. Webb embraced Mackesey upon presenting her with the proclamation. The village's administration building is named after her (Kay C. Mackesey Administration Building).

"I'd like to thank the public for always being so kind to me and working so nice with me," said Mackesey. "Am I going to miss this? Absolutely I am. There's no doubt about it, but you know what? I think I've got a lot of exciting pages to write in my next chapter."

After marrying her husband, John, in 1961, Mackesey applied for the clerk position in the village after the previous clerk decided to resign. She mentioned watching the village drastically grow in terms of population size, budget, property value, and tourism.

"I never hated going to work," said Mackesey. "I loved my job and was dedicated to my job. I just appreciate the village president and trustees a lot for allowing me to serve that long and for the members of the community to be so kind to me."

Gary Hansen, the village's public works director who is retiring in 2023, expressed his gratitude to Mackesey after the presentation for her role in the village and with him. He said that Mackesey has been a mentor to him and helped him execute his position.

"We wish you a long, long retirement with a lot of fun, and I hope it's going to be a great time for you," said Hansen to Mackesey, who also praised the long working relationship she had with him. "I am so grateful for the 34 years of the relationship I've had with you. It has been awesome. There is no one I respect more than you."

Mackesey said that she helped establish the village's water and public works departments and was part of creating the joint sewage treatment facility with Wisconsin Dells. The installation of a "comprehensive water system" was followed by an "explosion of development," according to Mackesey.

Development that occurred during Mackesey's tenure includes Wilderness Resort, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park, as well as many restaurants, smaller hotels, and other businesses. That development, along with increased population and other factors, caused the village budget to balloon from around $70,000 to more than $7 million during her time, and the property value to increase to more than $1 billion, according to Mackesey.

"It was very interesting," said Mackesey. "There were so many developers that came to town and that was really the great part of my job, to be able to meet all of these people and see all these unique ideas that they had for development. Look at what it's brought. It was an exciting experience."

One of the most significant events during Mackesey's six-decade tenure was the Lake Delton breach in 2008 following a massive amount of rain. She said that the floods washed away two houses in the village into the Wisconsin River.

"The area that 'dammed' off the lake from County (Highway) A broke and the lake drained over County A and went into the Wisconsin River," Mackesey recalled. "It was a very sad situation."

She then commended the village, Sauk County, and state government for their collective efforts in refilling Lake Delton, which was done in one year following the floods. Mackesey described the draining and subsequent recovery as "scary" and "amazing."

Mackesey was also one of the two Grand Marshals for the 2022 Wo-Zha-Wa parade in Wisconsin Dells on Sept. 18.

On May 1 of last year, the village held a party for her at Bobbers Island Grill in honor of her 60th year in her position. Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson spoke at the party, which was filled with Lake Delton officials and residents and was labeled by village trustee Tom Diehl as a "combination 60th anniversary and retirement party."