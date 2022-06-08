Kilbourn Fire Department inspector emphasizes fire safety knowledge for Wawbeek staff

Fire extinguisher technique is vital in emergency situations, and a long-time Kilbourn Fire Department volunteer emphasized this at Camp Wawbeek.

Jerry Wolfram, a fire inspector who has been with the department since 1978, showed employees at the camp how to properly extinguish a fire using a simulated extinguisher and fire. The 24 course attendees, who were mostly college-age students, were then given a chance to use the simulators to mimic a minor fire situation.

"If a business has fire extinguishers, they need to train some of their staff to be able to use them," said Wolfram. "If they are used on a fire, records show, from the National Fire Protection Association, that they are very effective."

Wolfram proceeded to point out a recent situation in the city where a good Samaritan used an extinguisher to stop a house fire before it caused too much damage.

The course began with Wolfram showing the apparatus of the simulation fire extinguisher, which was provided by the Reedsburg Fire Department, along with the electronic fire simulator. He began by showing the Camp Wawbeek employees how to check if the extinguisher can be used, which is displayed by a round gauge with a small arrow indicator that must point in the green area of the gauge.

The class then learned how to pull the pin from the lever of the extinguisher, aim the extinguisher at the fire, squeeze the lever and sweep the device from side to side to put out a fire. This is known as the PASS method (Pull, Aim, Squeeze, and Sweep).

"It's a simple technique, but people have to have some hands-on that they are comfortable with it for small fires," said Wolfram.

YouTube videos showing the basics of using the extinguishers as well as one depicting a situation that could cause an electrical fire were also part of the course material.

Wolfram elaborated on electricity-related blazes, citing a situation in which an electronic cigarette caused a man's pants to catch fire and how sleeping with charging phones under pillows can cause batteries to overheat and create an increased fire risk.

He said that extension cords should only be used temporarily and that they should not be linked together or with power strips/surge protectors.

"It raises the risk of overloading electrical circuits, especially if you have an older building or older home," said Wolfram.

He also had a real fire extinguisher during the class, but all examples were performed with the simulators.

Former chief passes

In other news, the Kilbourn Fire Department announced on June 7 a former chief of the volunteer fire department passed away.

Bob Lueck joined the department in May 1971 and was fire chief from 1988 until 1990, the Kilbourn Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Lueck was part of a family who served their community by volunteering for the fire department, including his father and two brothers, the post said.

"It is with great sadness that we post that we have lost another KFD member and past Chief Bob Lueck," the fire department wrote.