Kilbourn Library events in April

Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells, offers events in March. For more information, visit dellslibrary.org, call 608-254-2146 or email staff@dellslibrary.org.

Spring into April Saturdays

April 16: 10 a.m., Movie Day—“Sing 2” with popcorn.

April 23: 10 a.m., Craft Day—in celebration of Earth day, make crafts out of recycled materials.

April 30: 10 a.m., Family Fun Day—make May Day Baskets and activities.

School Age Activities

April 15: Spring Vacation Day offers activities and fun all day with a movie and popcorn.

April 20: 12:45-4 p.m., Early Release Day offers games, crafts and activities led by the Wisconsin Dells High School Key Club.

Young Adult Teens & Tweens

Teens and Tweens in grades six to 12 can stop by the Young Adult area and check out all of the new books added to the collection. Grab a craft to do and add a suggestion to the suggestion board. Each month features a new activity in the Young Adult section of the library. Starting in the summer, there will be weekly crafts and activities.

April Book Discussion

Read “The Keeper of Lost Things” by Ruth Hogan. A charming, clever, and quietly moving novel of endless possibilities and joyful discoveries that explores the promises we make and break, losing and finding ourselves, the objects that hold magic and meaning for our lives, and the surprising connections that bind us. Hogan’s own love of small treasures and curiosities and the people around her inspired her first novel. Discuss the book at 5:30 p.m. April 25 or 1:30 p.m. April 27.