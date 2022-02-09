Kilbourn Library events in February

Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells, offers events in February. For more information, visit dellslibrary.org, call 608-254-2146 or email staff@dellslibrary.org.

Young Adult Teens & Tweens

Return completed Teen Tiny Artwork by Feb. 12 to the library for inclusion in the young adult Teen Tiny Art Show. Include artwork title and author tag with the painting. A few art kits are still available. The YA area has several new books on display. Contribute to the suggestion board by telling what you’d like to see and do as a YA patron.

Early Release Day: Feb. 16

Starting at 12:45 p.m. until 4 p.m. there will be make-and-take crafts, games and activities. All activities are led by the Wisconsin Dells High School Key Club.

February Book Club

The February book is “7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton. Hardcastle will die. Every day until Aiden Bishop can identify her killer and break the cycle. But, every time the day begins again, Bishop wakes up in the body of a different guest. And, some of his hosts are more helpful than others. It is a breathlessly addictive novel that follows one man’s race against time to find a killer, but an astonishing time turning twist means that nothing and no one are quite what they seem. Discussions and treats at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28. Open to all.

Children’s programs

Story Hour Every Tuesday: 10 a.m., stories, songs, fingerplays and a craft.

Toddler Time Wednesdays: 10 a.m., stories, music, toys and fun.

BabyTime Lapsit Thursdays: 11 a.m., spend time together developing language and motor skills.

Adult programs

Tuesday Afternoon Euchre: 1 p.m., every Tuesday, all skill-levels welcome.

Tuesday Knitting & Crocheting: from 10 a.m. to noon at the Frank Fischer Senior Center, 20 Wisconsin Dells Parkway S, Wisconsin Dells.

Teddy Bear Valentine Sleepover: Feb. 14-19, bring the child’s stuffed animal to Story Hour and leave the stuffed animal overnight for a slumber party. When child returns to pick up the stuffed animal, they will receive a picture book with all the memories the stuffed animal made while at the library. Photos will be posted on website and Facebook.

Blind Date with a Book: Stop by and check out a blind date book offered in paper bags with three descriptive words. Take a chance without judging a book by its cover.

Saturday programs

Feb. 12 Game Day: Stop by at any time to play Farkle, a fast-paced dice game of chance and strategy.

Feb. 19 Movie Day: 10 a.m., the new, family friendly movie “Encanto” will be shown, popcorn served.

Feb. 26 Craft Day: 10 a.m., create snowflake scratch art at the library or grab a to-go bag for at-home crafting.