Kilbourn Library events in June

Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells, offers events in March. For more information, visit dellslibrary.org, call 608-254-2146 or email staff@dellslibrary.org.

The Summer Reading 2022 program began June 4. Sign up at any time to participate and win prizes. The Summer Reading Program is for everyone. Kids and young adults can keep track of time spent reading and fill out logs to use as a prize entry form. Adults can sign up and fill out a prize entry form each time they visit the library. Prizes include local gift cards for adults and gift cards, special games, toys and books for children. The grand prize drawings will take place Aug. 19. Summer activities and crafts will be available at the library or to take home. Fun and different activities and projects each week.

Summer SaturdaysJune 18: 10 a.m., Movie Day. The movie, “Turning Red” will be shown. Popcorn served.

June Family ProgramsJune 16: 2 p.m., “Stranded on Castaway Island,” local author Amy Laundrie will introduces her new adventure chapter book. Participate in survival adventure including: building a small shelter or raft, trying to get a spark using a bow fire drill, making a casting machine for fishing and much more.

June 23: 2 p.m., Wacky Water Critters, presented by Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center. Bugs can teach us about water and more. Explore how insects and animals adapt to living on, in, and around water. Hear stories, identify critters and learn how wacky water critters adapt and teach us about water on our very own Wisconsin river.

Weekly Summer ProgramTuesdays:

10 a.m. Little Dolphin Preschool Story Hour

1 p.m. Euchre for adults

Wednesdays:

10 a.m. Jumping Jellyfish Toddler Time

2 p.m. Surfside Projects for Teens Grades 6-12

10 a.m. Conversation & Cards for Adults

Thursdays:

11 a.m. Baby Shark Baby-Time

2 p.m. Seaside Activities for Children Grades K-6

Puzzling Thursdays for Adults all day

Fridays:

2 p.m. Tidal Wave of Movies for all ages

2 p.m. Friday Afternoon Scrabble for adults