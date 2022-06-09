Kilbourn Library events in June

Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells, offers events in March. For more information, visit dellslibrary.org, call 608-254-2146 or email staff@dellslibrary.org.

The Summer Reading 2022 program began June 4. Sign up at any time to participate and win prizes. The Summer Reading Program is for everyone. Kids and young adults can keep track of time spent reading and fill out logs to use as a prize entry form. Adults can sign up and fill out a prize entry form each time they visit the library. Prizes include local gift cards for adults and gift cards, special games, toys and books for children. The grand prize drawings will take place Aug. 19. Summer activities and crafts will be available at the library or to take home. Fun and different activities and projects each week.

Summer SaturdaysJune 11: 10 a.m., LEGO Building. Make a Lego creation.

June 18: 10 a.m., Movie Day. The movie, “Turning Red” will be shown. Popcorn served.

June 25: 10 a.m., Craft Day. Make jellyfish sun catchers and jellyfish salt paintings. All supplies provided.

June Family ProgramsJune 16: 2 p.m., “Stranded on Castaway Island,” local author Amy Laundrie will introduces her new adventure chapter book. Participate in survival adventure including: building a small shelter or raft, trying to get a spark using a bow fire drill, making a casting machine for fishing and much more.

June 23: 2 p.m., Wacky Water Critters, presented by Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center. Bugs can teach us about water and more. Explore how insects and animals adapt to living on, in, and around water. Hear stories, identify critters and learn how wacky water critters adapt and teach us about water on our very own Wisconsin river.

June 29: 10 a.m., Camp Ocean with Traveling Lantern Theatre Company. Theatrical performance for a fish-fact-filled voyage to the bottom of the sea. Learn how to puff like a puffer fish, flop like a flounder and fence with a swordfish. Search for buried treasure and dive into the mysteries of the ocean. All hands on deck for a wonderful underwater adventure performance.

Weekly Summer Program Tuesdays:10 a.m. Little Dolphin Preschool Story Hour

1 p.m. Euchre for adults

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Jumping Jellyfish Toddler Time

2 p.m. Surfside Projects for Teens Grades 6-12

10 a.m. Conversation & Cards for Adults

Thursdays:

11 a.m. Baby Shark Baby-Time

2 p.m. Seaside Activities for Children Grades K-6

Puzzling Thursdays for Adults all day

Fridays:

2 p.m. Tidal Wave of Movies for all ages

2 p.m. Friday Afternoon Scrabble for adults

June Author TalkJune 27: 5:30 p.m., Wisconsin author Kathleen Ernst will discuss her newest book, “Lies of Omission: A Hanneke Bauer Mystery.” Set in Wisconsin, the novel is a riveting and compelling historical mystery about Hanneke Bauer, an immigrant that reaches Wisconsin in hopes of being reunited with her husband. Discuss this book and learn more about this award winning author in person.