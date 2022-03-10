 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kilbourn Library events in March

Kilbourn Library events in March

  • 0

Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells, offers events in March. For more information, visit dellslibrary.org, call 608-254-2146 or email staff@dellslibrary.org.

Baseball Essay Contest

The library has teamed up with the Klingers for the 10th annual Bill Klinger Baseball Essay Contest. Klinger, who passed away in January 2011, loved baseball and his affinity for the game was not lost on his family. In his honor, his family raises money each year to provide opportunities for young baseball fans. Students in grades 2-6 are encouraged to write a short essay about their favorite baseball player or baseball memory. Two lucky winners will be chosen and they will each receive two tickets to a Milwaukee Brewers game and a $50 gift card. Essays are due April 9, the last day of National Library Week.

March 26: Free virtual gardening program: Let’s get green & growing, 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

People are also reading…

Presented by Columbia County Master Gardener volunteers with a Keynote Speaker and three learning sessions.

Keynote:

  • Healing the Land: The Westport Marsh Success Story with Kyle Abate

Session 1:

  • Farm to Vase: Peonies and the Slow Flower Movement with Michelle Ovans

Session 2:

  • Vegetables: What’s Old is New presented by lifelong gardener and University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate Ron Gehm.

Session 3:

  • Plant This, Not That by Master Gardener Ann Marie Fuerst.

To register, visit dellslibrary.org.

March Saturdays for All Ages!

Programs start at 10 a.m.

March 12:

  • Game Day—play Scrabble.

March 19:

  • Movie Day—watch the new DVD release “Clifford the Big Red Dog” in the theatre style program room. Popcorn served.

March 26:

  • Craft Day – make Sock Bunnies and Yarn Eggs. All supplies provided and all ages may attend.

Early Release Days at the library

March 16:

  • 12:45-4 p.m. offering make-and-take crafts, games and activities led by the Wisconsin Dells High School Key Club.

March book discussion

March 28 at 5:30 p.m. and March 30 at 1:30 p.m.: Read and discuss “Where the Grass is Green and the Girls are Pretty” by Lauren Weisberger. Peyton is a woman who has it all. A great career, an adoring husband and a Princeton-bound daughter. But, one lie is all it takes for the illusions of her perfect life to crack and resentments to surface. Suddenly, the grass doesn’t look so green. Her family is left wondering: will they have what it takes to survive the truth?

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dells has bevy of new developments for 2022

Dells has bevy of new developments for 2022

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau released its annual list of new attractions and other developments for 2022. It features new waterslides at three different locations as well as a new go-kart/miniature golf attraction in downtown Wisconsin Dells.

Lake Delton looks to localized contractor to speed up project review

Lake Delton looks to localized contractor to speed up project review

The Village of Lake Delton Board of Trustees unanimously approved E-Plan Exam, a private inspection firm affiliated with the State of Wisconsin, to speed up approvals of construction projects, a process that would take upwards of three months when submitted directly to the state.

Kalahari Resort has program for hiring veterans

Kalahari Resort has program for hiring veterans

The Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells is now providing opportunities to former U.S. Army veterans because of its partnership with the military branch that guarantees interviews and possible employment to people who have recently served.

Shamrock 5K and Pub Crawl set for March 12

Shamrock 5K and Pub Crawl set for March 12

The Wisconsin Dells Thirsty Shamrock 5K and Pub Crawl is back for 2022 on March 12. The 5K run begins at 10 a.m. and the Pub Crawl will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 5K participants will receive discounts at participating bars and shops. Event attendees can pick up their tasting glass starting at 9 a.m.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News