Kilbourn Library events in March

Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells, offers events in March. For more information, visit dellslibrary.org, call 608-254-2146 or email staff@dellslibrary.org.

Baseball Essay Contest

The library has teamed up with the Klingers for the 10th annual Bill Klinger Baseball Essay Contest. Klinger, who passed away in January 2011, loved baseball and his affinity for the game was not lost on his family. In his honor, his family raises money each year to provide opportunities for young baseball fans. Students in grades 2-6 are encouraged to write a short essay about their favorite baseball player or baseball memory. Two lucky winners will be chosen and they will each receive two tickets to a Milwaukee Brewers game and a $50 gift card. Essays are due April 9, the last day of National Library Week.

March 26: Free virtual gardening program: Let’s get green & growing, 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Presented by Columbia County Master Gardener volunteers with a Keynote Speaker and three learning sessions.

Keynote:

Healing the Land: The Westport Marsh Success Story with Kyle Abate

Session 1:

Farm to Vase: Peonies and the Slow Flower Movement with Michelle Ovans

Session 2:

Vegetables: What’s Old is New presented by lifelong gardener and University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate Ron Gehm.

Session 3:

Plant This, Not That by Master Gardener Ann Marie Fuerst.

To register, visit dellslibrary.org.

March Saturdays for All Ages!

Programs start at 10 a.m.

March 12:

Game Day—play Scrabble.

March 19:

Movie Day—watch the new DVD release “Clifford the Big Red Dog” in the theatre style program room. Popcorn served.

March 26:

Craft Day – make Sock Bunnies and Yarn Eggs. All supplies provided and all ages may attend.

Early Release Days at the library

March 16:

12:45-4 p.m. offering make-and-take crafts, games and activities led by the Wisconsin Dells High School Key Club.

March book discussion

March 28 at 5:30 p.m. and March 30 at 1:30 p.m.: Read and discuss “Where the Grass is Green and the Girls are Pretty” by Lauren Weisberger. Peyton is a woman who has it all. A great career, an adoring husband and a Princeton-bound daughter. But, one lie is all it takes for the illusions of her perfect life to crack and resentments to surface. Suddenly, the grass doesn’t look so green. Her family is left wondering: will they have what it takes to survive the truth?