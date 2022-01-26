 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kilbourn Library holds Family Fun Day

'Snowmen at Night'

Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells, offers events in January. For more information, visit dellslibrary.org, call 608-254-2146 or email staff@dellslibrary.org.

Jan. 29 Family Fun Day: Library Tic Tac Toe, grab a game sheet and see if you can win tic tac toe by checking out various items or finding items in the library.

New StoryWalk

Join outside and around the library for a “new” story on the popular StoryWalk, “Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner. It’s fun for the whole family and perfect for a snowy winter day. There are snowman crafts and activities inside the library.

