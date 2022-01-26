Kilbourn Library holds Family Fun Day

Jan. 29 Family Fun Day: Library Tic Tac Toe, grab a game sheet and see if you can win tic tac toe by checking out various items or finding items in the library.

Join outside and around the library for a “new” story on the popular StoryWalk, “Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner. It’s fun for the whole family and perfect for a snowy winter day. There are snowman crafts and activities inside the library.