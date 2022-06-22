 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kilbourn Library hosting interactive 'Camp Ocean' program

The Kilbourn Public Library in Wisconsin Dells is hosting a theatrical based on ocean exploration on June 29.

According to a release from library director Cathy Borck, "Camp Ocean" is an interactive event hosted by the Traveling Lantern Theatre Company that has audience members exploring an ocean-like environment searching for "buried treasure" and "diving into mysteries." The performance begins at 10 a.m.

Attendees will also learn about the movement of fish in the ocean, including puffer fish, swordfish, and flounder. Families, teens, youth, and children of all ages are welcome.

According to its website, Traveling Lantern Theatre Company has been providing educational entertainment for children since 1985. The company provides low cost interactive arts programming to libraries and schools. Shows performed by the company's actors last roughly 45 minutes.

The presentation is part of the library's "Oceans of Possibilities" summer program, which operates until Aug. 20. The program consists of special programs such as "Camp Ocean" and provides a summer reading challenge to win special prize drawings. Borck said people of all ages are encouraged to participate.

For more information on "Camp Ocean", contact Borck at cathyb@dellslibrary.org or Jody DelaGardelle, Youth Services director at the library, at jodydela@dellslibrary.org or call 608-254-2146.

