Senior citizens interested in learning budgeting strategies can attend Kilbourn Public Library during the afternoon on March 8.

The library is hosting Money Management for Older Adults, a one-and-a-half hour class slated for 1 to 2:30 p.m. that day. Topics discussed will include avoiding scams, taking advantage of senior discounts at various businesses, and budgeting funds in a strategic fashion.

Jackie Myers, the Associate-Vice President of the Bank of Mauston Delton Branch in Wisconsin Dells, will lead the course. The Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, Dells-Delton Parks and Recreation, and the board of the Beacon House Center for Family Enhancement are also involved in planning the program.

The Beacon House Center for Family Enhancement began as a homeless shelter in 2005, but shifted its focus to education as a means to fight area poverty two years later.