Koselig Garden offers outdoor retreat with Norwegian cuisine, part of Vennebu Hill expansion

Vennebu Hill now offers a midweek escape during the peak season in the Dells and surrounding areas.

Koselig Garden, which finished its first year of operation within the Myklebust family's event venue, is an outdoor seating area open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from April through November. The outdoor garden addition to Vennebu Hill overlooks a large rural area just east of Lake Delton.

"It was more of an outside venue, more for the locals," said Mia Myklebust, the principal owner of Vennebu Hill. "I had a lot of friends say, 'How come we can never get there because you're not open enough?'"

An indoor seating area that features a bar and wine cellar is adjacent to Koselig Garden, but is technically considered Vennebu Hill. A large portion of the wine cask was made from an 18-foot long piece of white oak that is over 100 years old and was once one of the support beams for the family's original barn.

Myklebust said that she may look into opening Koselig Garden on Tuesdays during its operating season as well. The facility also has plans to expand seating. A corridor between the indoor and outdoor seating area will receive extra paving for additional seating, as well as an awning-like overhang.

Vennebu Hill hosts an average of three weddings per weekend during the spring, summer, and fall months. All of Vennebu Hill, including the area of Koselig Garden, is occupied by wedding attendees during those events, she said.

"We've always planned to open kind of a mixed Scandinavian-American cuisine (venue)," said Myklebust. "It's not like a full menu, but it has Norwegian cod soup and Scandinavian meatballs. It has sliders and cheese curds."

Koselig Garden's food menu changes periodically. Specialties that the venue offered in 2022 include a salmon plate (Norwegian smoked salmon and vegetables), Toast Skagen (flatbread toast served with shrimp salad and seaweed caviar) and soft pretzel sticks with cheese sauce and mustard.

Myklebust added that Koselig Garden was a favorite for her because of its relaxing environment. The area was once used by her family to raise black angus cattle. The outdoor seating area was a corral for family cattle when she and her family grew up on what is now Vennebu Hill, which opened in 2018.

"A lot of the locals were saying, 'How come we never come up here?'," said Myklebust about starting Koselig Garden, who then described Koselig is a "boutique restaurant."

Myklebust added that Koselig Garden experienced "moderate success" during 2022, its first year of operation.

The indoor area adjacent to Koselig Garden, like the rest of Vennebu Hill, is appointed with tin and white oak wood beams from the Myklebust family's original barn. The frame, or "exoskeleton" as Myklebust called it, was rebuilt to accommodate Vennebu Hill, but many of the interior reinforcements are recycled material from the family home.

Myklebust owns Vennebu Hill, but the property and its events are managed by The Bricton Group, a hospitality management company from Chicago.

Planned expansions

Koselig Garden is one of three major additions planned for Vennebu Hill. Two more, a winery and a boutique hotel, are also in the works.

Sognefjord Winery, a planned separately-owned winery, is going to lease a new building on the Vennebu Hill property to produce Norwegian wines from fruits that will be grown on the property and nearby. The winery is slated to open in January. The winery is named after Sognefjord, which Myklebust called "the most beautiful fjord in Norway" and said that her ancestors came from that area.

Sognefjord Winery will be owned by Tess Myklebust-Anschutz, Myklebust's niece, and Alwyn Fitzgerald, a vintner who once owned Fisher King Winery in Verona, which closed in 2020.

Sognefjord Winery's products are set to be featured in the wine cellar at Vennebu Hill, but the cellar will also carry other local winery products from businesses such as Prairie Hawk, Ishnala, and Broken Bottle.

"We kind of want to have all the south Wisconsin wineries honored here," said Myklebust.

A site adjacent to the property was also approved for Vennebu Hotel, a small boutique hotel which will also offer winery tours and provide lodging for weekend guests.