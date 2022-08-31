La Petite Salon and Spa closing after 56 years in Dells

A Wisconsin Dells beauty and grooming institution is closing its doors after Sept. 3.

La Petite Salon and Spa, which has been operating for 56 years on Elm Street in the city, is shutting down due to staff shortages and health issues. Jim Stomner, the owner, and his sister, manager Sally McGowan, have operated the shop out of their family home throughout the business's tenure.

"The main reason we're closing is that we don't have any help," said McGowan, who also cited Stomner having suffered a stroke that has limited him since. "Help situation is really bad. We used to have five or six operators, and now, we're down to Jim and I and a girl working part-time."

"They've both dedicated their whole lives to it," said Amanda McGowan, Sally's daughter-in-law. "A lot of local people will miss it."

Sally McGowan also owns a boutique/gift shop, Sally's on the Alley, which is adjacent to La Petite and is also closing after Sept. 3. She and her brother are both lifelong Wisconsin Dells residents, and the businesses are located in their childhood home. McGowan said that the business section of the building will likely be converted into two additional apartments to the ones already in the building.

Despite being at peace with their decision, Sally McGowan expressed sadness for closing La Petite and Sally's on the Alley, calling it a "legend" and reiterating the sentiment of the facility being her and Stomner's home growing up.

Tiffany Clary is a hair stylist who worked at La Petite from 2006-2021 and has fond memories of the close-knit environment that Stomner and McGowan fostered with their stylists and customers.

"Jim and Sally are wonderful people," said Clary. "They created a family-like environment to work in and treated all of their clients the same."

Clary, Sally and Amanda McGowan, and Stomner all said that the salon's clientele was long-standing, as family members from different generations would get haircuts and other beauty and grooming operations performed there.

"Every time you went into the salon, everybody was laughing and giggling and telling stories," said Amanda McGowan. "It was always lighthearted fun and there's a lot of local people who were very loyal to them over the years."

She added that Sally McGowan and Stomner developed a lot of close relationships with people to the point of wedding invitations and that one customer, now in his 40s, remembered Stomner cutting his hair when he was a child.

Clary added that some of her best friends stem from her time working at La Petite, and that she still maintains a close relationship with Sally McGowan and Stomner.

"They always went above and beyond to make sure that me and my family were taken care of," said Clary.

The closing of the salon is "bittersweet" to Clary. Sally McGowan's and Stomner's longevity and need to address other priorities for themselves and their families indicated that "it's time," Clary said.

According to La Petite Salon's Facebook page, McGowan will continue to do salon work at Tres Chic Hair Studio in Wisconsin Dells. Amanda McGowan said that a comment on Facebook compared the closing of La Petite Salon to that of the Tommy Bartlett Show and Fort Dells, a former amusement park in the city.

Margaret Diehl, co-owner of Tommy Bartlett Inc. with her husband, Tom, is a long-time customer of La Petite and has developed a very close relationship with Sally McGowan and Stomner.

"My early recollections of La Petite, Sally, (her) brother Jim and husband Jim, performing their artistry behind full chairs of devoted patrons who over the years, were nurtured as close friends and family," said Diehl in an email. "Sally’s dedication will continue, opening in a new chapter, forever faithful to those who have shared with her their trust and stories over the decades. Sally, we will follow you, wherever you may go. We love you."

During its last day of operation on Saturday, Sept. 3, La Petite and Sally's on the Alley are selling products for half-off listed price, with the exception of a few specialty items. The salon also listed some of its sale items on Facebook.