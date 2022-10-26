Lake Avenue residents voice concerns about speeding

One of the streets in Lake Delton has had issues with drivers speeding, and residents living nearby have raised their concerns with the village.

Corrina Kaiser, who lives on Lake Avenue in Lake Delton, addressed the village board during its Oct. 24 meeting. She said that a large amount of motorists, including employees of the village's Public Works Department, drive at high speeds on the roadway.

"People seem to think they come off Hiawatha (Drive) and Wisconsin Dells Parkway and they see this nice, wide, straight road there, and they think they're on the interstate," said Kaiser. "It's horrible and it's dangerous."

Two other residents echoed the same sentiments, particularly of drivers coming westbound from Hiawatha Drive near the condominiums close to Lake Delton (the lake).

Kaiser went on to explain that children live in the area and dogwalkers and elderly residents are often active on the street. She also pointed out the summer pedestrian traffic at Noah's Ark Waterpark and subsequently suggested the village consider methods for limiting the speeding on the street.

"I would like to propose that we put a couple of three-way stops down the road," said Kaiser. "We could do one like off Pike (Lane) and one off Sunset (Boulevard)."

She then turned to Lake Delton Police Department Lt. William Laughlin and suggested the department "come sit in my driveway and watch." Kaiser said that the speeding occurs even with the presence of a patrol car at Noah's Ark in the morning. She added that much of the speeding occurs at night, on weekends, and in the early morning hours.

"Summer is horrible, and with special events going on, it's horrible," said Kaiser, adding that the fall season is "not as bad."

Dan Kaiser, Corrina's son who lives on the street, said many of the same things his mother said at the meeting. He also mentioned a situation roughly a year ago when his vehicle, parked at the time, was totaled. A young driver was speeding westbound on Lake Avenue from the condos near the lake and lost control of the vehicle and struck the back of his vehicle in front of Corrina Kaiser's house.

"For some reason, he decided he was going to chomp it and fly down the road," said Dan Kaiser. "He lost control. My fiancée had just parked my car, pulled out of our driveway and pulled in front of my mom and dad's house. My mom and Carol were walking out of the house and just heard 'SMASH!'"

The safety of children who live on the street is Dan Kaiser's biggest concern. He specifically mentioned the safety of children in his family, including both his and his fiancée's children, along with his niece. He estimates that some drivers have reached speeds around 90 mph.

"It's dangerous man," said Dan Kaiser. "It's gotten wild a couple times. People seem to think this is like a racetrack. I don't get it."

He added that despite the rampant speeding and intermittent presence of patrol vehicles in the Noah's Ark lot, he has never seen anyone pulled over for speeding on the street.

"You can hear them coming from two or three blocks away," he said.

Chris Evans, another Lake Avenue resident, described the speeding situation as "terrible" and expressed her concern for one of the elderly residents who walks at a slow pace on the street daily.

"If people come flying off Hiawatha with the big incline there, there's no way they could stop," said Evans. "It's just a constant thing, even in the winter time. It's just ridiculous."

Evans also said that she has had to warn friends of her teenage grandson to slow down when driving on the street. She mentioned resident children, as well as her two dogs, the latter of which are protected by an electronic fence.

She mentioned a story from roughly seven years ago regarding her son's former dog, Eli. The dog ran across the street to greet a neighborhood family when a van with Minnesota license plates ran into him. He sustained minor injuries as a result of the accident, but Evans said the driver of the vehicle threatened to call the police on her because the impact with Eli did damage to her bumper.

Gary Hansen, the village's public works director, said that he will remind crew members to monitor their speed when driving through the corridor. Laughlin suggested a possible speed bump on the street, and board member Joe Eck mentioned digital speed monitors.

Snowmobile club donation

The village board approved a donation to an area snowmobile club.

Winfield Wildcats, a Reedsburg area snowmobile organization, is receiving a $5,000 grant from the village for trail grooming efforts for the upcoming winter season. Village trustee Tom Diehl said the grant will be deducted from the village's room tax revenue.

"What we've done since 2008 was try to bring more tourism dollars into our area for the wintertime," said Tammy Sobojinski, one of the leading members of Winfield Wildcats, at the meeting. "We still have to provide everything for the grooming, upgrading, tractors, mowing, signage, and things like that."

Sobojinski added that the COVID-19 pandemic has strained funding for the club significantly, a circumstance that presented the request for the village grant. Winfield Wildcats received village donations in 2014 and 2019 that totaled $7,000 for equipment.