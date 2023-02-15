Bidding for the Kay C. Mackesey Administration Building remodel is ramping up and Lake Delton is getting sewer line work done in time for the tourism season.

The Lake Delton village board considered more bids for different areas of work on the administration building at its monthly meeting on Feb. 13. Five categories are still open for bids. Village public works director Gary Hansen also discussed sewer line work that is currently in progress.

Hansen said in a statement that the sewer line work is being done in advance of the large Wisconsin Department of Transportation project on Wisconsin Dells Parkway, slated to be done between 2025 and 2026.

Dells Parkway to receive major facelift in 2025-26 Wisconsin Dells Parkway is scheduled to receive a left turn lane in its Lake Delton segments and some other work to improve safety. The project is scheduled to begin in early 2025 and finish in late 2026.

Currently, the village is in the early stages of installing 4,600 feet of 8-inch pipe liner in an existing sewer main on the north end of the Dells Parkway corridor (north of Lake Avenue within village boundaries), according to Hansen's statement. The south end of the corridor (Lake Avenue to Adams Street) will have its sewer main replaced, along with connecting laterals to property lines. This work will be done as part of and in conjunction with the WisDOT project.

Work on the project is contracted through Visu-Sewer, a Pewaukee-based underground waste infrastructure company. Hansen said at the meeting that the lining could be completed by next week.

At the meeting, Hansen added that the south end of the corridor will have new maintenance holes installed along with the new sewer lines. The current ones are "in despair," according to the public works director.

Bids for the five remaining portions of the project (demolition, metals, tile, flooring, and casework) were received on Feb. 7 by the village. Village administrator Tim McCumber said that metals, tile, flooring, and casework will be completed near the end of the project. Bids are yet to be received for demolition work.

"We have time to get them," said McCumber at the meeting regarding bids for the five remaining portions.

McCumber added that the project is in a good position financially, as it is slated to be completed at a cost less than what the village budgeted. Bids for the remaining portions will be considered as they come in.

The village is budgeting $5,500 for waste management for the project. For 15 other portions, the village is contracting with 14 different companies at figures ranging from just under $5,000 to nearly $140,000 depending on the scope of work.

Momchilovich Drywall and Paint, a Platteville-based service, is doing those portions of the project (drywall and painting and wall covering) with two separate bids totaling just over $183,000. The most expensive portions of the project are carpentry and electrical, which are contracted at just above $131,000 by Beres Builders and just over $137,000 by Pieper Power, respectively.

Other contracted items include the final cleaning after the project, millwork, doors and other hardware, glasswork, ceiling, paving, landscaping, heating/cooling/ventilation, plumbing, and fire protection.