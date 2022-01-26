Lake Delton has large amount of major plans for 2022

Tourism, village maintenance, vacant property development, senior housing and preparation for a large facelift of Wisconsin Dells Parkway will boost Lake Delton in 2022.

Tom Diehl, the owner of Tommy Bartlett Exploratory and a village trustee, said the village has a long list of items slated to be addressed and completed this year as do commercial enterprises in the village.

He started with Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park's unique new Ferris wheel-concept waterslide and expansion of the waterpark.

"That is going to draw, we're estimating, a couple hundred thousand new people to the Dells because that's normally what that ride has experienced," said Diehl, citing examples of other worldwide similar water slides in China and Europe. "Those two things are going to pay big dividends for the tourism economy for the summer."

Lake Delton Village Plans A gallery of areas in which the village is looking to further develop is below.

Mt. Olympus is looking to have the new slide, Medusa's Slidewheel, ready for this summer. Diehl is hoping the slide and an expansion to its resort incentive program in the Premier Resort Tax Budget will bring more tourism to the area.

Nick Laskaris, the owner of Mt. Olympus, is also increasing the size of the waterpark by 50 percent, according to Diehl.

"That's one of the areas we really feel that we need to concentrate on because we need new attractions coming to the area that are going to draw people," said Diehl.

In 2025, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will begin a major construction project that will span from the northern terminus of Wisconsin Dells Parkway at its intersection with Broadway south to the road's intersection with Adams Street.

"We do need to start talking and making some decisions on the Dells Parkway project and start getting feedback to DOT," village engineer John Langhans said. "We have ideas and got the 30 percent plans from them."

"The planning in advance of that is critical," said Diehl. "They're (the DOT) going to need to buy additional right-of-way to accommodate the width of the road."

The village has received a grant to redevelop the site of the former Kings Inn Motel, according to Diehl. He hopes to develop a senior housing project on that plot after two unsuccessful attempts at obtaining funding through the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.

"We need to develop senior housing here so that our residents don't have to go to Reedsburg or Portage or Baraboo for their needs," said Diehl.

He also is hoping for property and road development near Outlets at the Dells. A vacant area adjacent to BWP Liquor Dells is also a potential development location, as well as the site of the former Twi-Lite Motel on Wisconsin Dells Parkway.

Earlier in May 2021, a driver struck Lake Delton Lift Station No. 5, prompting a reconstruction project of the station, which is located at the corner of Skyline Lane and Hiawatha Drive. On Jan. 24, the village approved CCJ Construction, a firm from Muscoda, to reconstruct the station for $376,500, according to Langhans.

"We've been limping along after the unfortunate accident where a driver ran into it," said Diehl.

The $12 million new station for the Lake Delton Police Department is preferably going to be done by the middle of April, according to Diehl.

"It's going to allow our police force to function in an efficient manner," said Diehl.

Another "big-ticket" item for 2022 is rebuilding the Kwik Trip gas station at the intersection of Wisconsin Highway 23 and Interstate 94 (exit 89). The new facility will be considerably larger and located next to the Crystal Grand Music Theater in Lake Delton. The current Kwik Trip will remain standing until the new one is completed. Diehl did not specify a date of completion.