Lake Delton in early planning stages for Mackesey building renovations

Lake Delton's administration facility is set to undergo renovations and the village discussed specifics regarding the projects on Monday.

The 31-year-old Kay C. Mackesey Administration Building is ready for significant changes and upgrades following the Lake Delton Police Department's move to its new facility on Miller Drive in June. Village administrator Tim McCumber said that the age of the building makes it "up for an update."

An initial cost projection of the renovations is around $2 million for structural and interior changes, according to McCumber. He said that after the village puts out a request for proposal (RFP) for architectural design, there will be a more concrete estimate.

"With the police station moving out, we're looking at just a lot more space available to us to utilize," said McCumber at the July 11 village board meeting.

Kendall Kolb, the director of business development for Madison-based Kraus-Anderson Construction Company, was at the meeting to discuss possibilities and gave board members a preliminary design estimate for the renovations.

"One of our project managers and estimator kind of went through the building with Tim and what you (the board) have in front of you, at least from a drawing standpoint, is taking some sort of concept from Tim and putting some high-level numbers to it," said Kolb.

Kolb added that Kraus-Anderson is also working on projects in Janesville, Lafayette County, and Sparta, as well as having recently finished a project on the La Crosse Center in La Crosse.

McCumber is proposing that the village open up the area left of the building's entrance with a larger customer service window and have administrative staff together in the area to increase supervision of the service window.

"What I've observed already is that they (visitors) come down the hall and sometimes they have to wait in line," said McCumber, also pointing out that if one of the building staff members is not at the current service window, nobody is.

He also wants to convert one of the office areas in the building into a conference room. In the meeting room, McCumber is proposing adding an entrance to a conference room in the rear area of the building, which is the former site of the police department. The former sergeant office could become the zoning office under McCumber's proposal, with an adjacent vaulted area becoming a possible storage space for zoning records.

Additional building staff will have more office space under McCumber's renovation ideas, as well as converting the former police locker room into a breakroom for staff.

The former garages for police vehicles would be "walled off" according to McCumber, who said that the space would be prime for expansion in future years but is currently costly to convert. He mentioned the possibility of a long-term storage area there.

"We would help write the RFP for the architect, get them on board, and then work together for whatever budget the board would approve," said Kolb.

Village trustee Tom Diehl asked Kolb and McCumber about expanding the bathrooms in the building to become compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

McCumber responded by saying his plan is to make the building entrance and bathrooms ADA compliant and said the former police clerk's office space may be used to expand bathroom space. Kolb said there is enough vacant space in the building to make the bathrooms compliant.

Diehl also mentioned the importance of selecting an architect who specializes in renovating governmental buildings. He cited police chief Daniel Hardman's suggestion of a contractor who only designs police stations. He added that the decision saved the village a "considerable amount of money" and ensured a thorough design of everything needed in the station, which was built to adequately service the department's needs for the next 30 years.