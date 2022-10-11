Lake Delton looking into automated plate readers to better identify criminals

Criminals are not the most welcome visitors in a tourist community, and Lake Delton is looking into a system that will help better capture them if they are in the village.

Lake Delton Police Department (LDPD) Chief Daniel Hardman addressed the village board on Oct. 10 to discuss implementing Flock Safety Automated License Plate Readers. These cameras would be placed around the village, particularly in high-volume areas, to capture photos of license plates and notify nearby officers if the plate is affiliated with someone who is wanted for criminal activity.

"At a chief's meeting six months ago, the Flock system was shown to us," said Hardman at the Oct. 10 board meeting. "We went up to Green Bay to do some further research on it. This is a very cost-effective system. They are already tied in, so they've already worked through the logistics of tying into the national crime information center."

Department Lt. Steven Smith is working closely with Hardman on the potential project and wrote the staff report on it for the board.

The board did not make a decision on installing the system at the meeting. Hardman said that the system would cost the village $22,500 per year after the first year and that it is a part of his 2023 emergency management budget for the village. If that budget is approved, the installation would occur later in the year.

The idea for this type of system was started by village President John Webb "a couple years ago", according to Hardman. Webb also explored the idea of a "mesh network" which would have been a group of devices placed around the village to produce Wi-Fi throughout the village. Hardman eventually deemed this system as cost-prohibitive along with other types of camera systems.

"It's not a camera system that flows all the time," said Hardman of the Flock system. "It's driven by motion of plates."

Flock Safety Automated License Plate Readers, once they capture a license plate associated with a wanted individual, would "flash" on a nearby officer's screen inside their patrol vehicle, according to Hardman. He added that the system will be very beneficial during high traffic volume periods, including Automotion in May.

"Before they get to your resorts or restaurants a lot of times, we'll get hit on it and we'll be able to stop them before they get in," said Hardman.

Hardman describes a fair amount of the crime in Lake Delton to be "corridor crime," where individuals would start crime sprees such as retail theft and counterfeit currency transactions in other regions and pass through the village. He referred to a burglary incident at the village's Kohl's Department Store as an example, where he said the Flock system would have allowed LDPD to capture the thieves.

Other Lake Delton news

The board unanimously approved an annexation of a portion of the Town of Delton into the village for Cedar Lodge and Settlement. Introductions of ordinances for two zoning reclassifications within the village were also approved by a unanimous vote.

An exemption from the Sauk County library tax was also renewed unanimously because of the village's joint library fund with the City of Wisconsin Dells for the Kilbourn Public Library in the village.

New bleachers are slated to be installed at the Lake Delton Ice Arena. Aaron Kirby, the arena's director, said he hopes to have the seating installed by the upcoming weekend.