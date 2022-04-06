Lake Delton looking to address new ward map issues

Wisconsin's potential new redistricting maps, which were approved last month by the Wisconsin Supreme Court before the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the proposed state legislative districts but left in place congressional lines, could create a ballot printing expenditure over the next few years if upheld.

The prospective maps, which were drawn in 2021 by the governor's office, resulted in six wards in the village of Lake Delton. One of those wards, Ward 7, is a small patch of land in the southeastern area of the village that currently has no residents. Village administrator Tim McCumber said this, along with a portion of Ward 2 south of Interstate 90-94 that also has a population of zero, would create a higher cost for printing ballots.

There is no official Ward 6, but a small patch of land near Hillman Road that McCumber says has two residents, could possibly be annexed by the village.

"When the governor's maps got approved, it's creating kind of a mess here in the village from a ward-creation standpoint," McCumber said at a Village Board meeting on March 28. "We're going to have probably two new wards that have nobody living in it. We have no choice."

An incorrect interpretation of voting rules with regards to the new maps is the reason for the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling, according to McCumber.

"When the Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld those maps, their interpretation was that they thought it was a fair map to what the federal guides and rules are in laws on redistricting," he said. "The U.S. Supreme Court said, 'No, Wisconsin Supreme Court. We think you have that interpretation wrong. You need to look at this matter again.' They didn't give them any direction."

If the proposed maps are adopted, McCumber said that the added ward and separate section of Ward 2 will create two more ballot styles, which would cost the village an extra $400 per election. This would last for ten years until the next redistricting, which would add up to an additional expense of around $11,000 to $13,000 over the period.

Village trustee Tom Diehl says the village will likely have more information on the maps and the ward issues this week and next.

The reason for separate ballots in Ward 2 is the separation of school districts in the ward between those of Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo.

McCumber also said that the village is not allowed to reincorporate the area of Ward 2 south of the Interstate because it existed with the previous district maps. The village is hoping to take some sort of action to "clean up that line", according to an email from McCumber.

"That's actually been a thorn in our side since before the governor's maps," McCumber said. "Nobody had the time to go out and work together collaboratively on these maps, so we're ending up with all of these little areas that, under normal redistricting, we'd be able to address."