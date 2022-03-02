Lake Delton looks to localized contractor to speed up project review

The village of Lake Delton wants to reduce approval time on construction and other development projects, so Monday the board hired E-Plan Exam, a building code review service from Brookfield.

Tim McCumber, the village assistant clerk-treasurer-coordinator, discovered E-Plan Exam at the League of Wisconsin Municipalities. E-Plan Exam does plan review work for the state of Wisconsin, according to McCumber.

“When we go through the entire process of approving a project, once it’s done and ready to get state plan approval, instead of shipping it to Madison, where they’re taking anywhere between two to three months to review, their company does this in about 15 days and we (the village) get a percentage of the fees they charge,” said McCumber. “It’s a win-win from the village standpoint and also, the developers can get off the ground a little quicker.”

Prior to the contract with E-Plan Exam, developers paid the state directly for project approvals. Now, any developments through E-Plan Exam will generate a 10 percent fee for the village. The contract is of no cost to village taxpayers.

Village board trustees Cary Brandt and Merije Ajvazi raised questions about the company’s experience. Brandt asked about E-Plan Exam’s largest project to date and Ajvazi’s inquiry was regarding experience with tourist and hospitality communities.

The company also does inspections in Door County, mainly in Sturgeon Bay. Waukesha is the site of their largest project to date, as Mattox said the company approved the plan for a 310,000-square foot apartment complex there. They also approved a 250,000-square foot Eaton factory in Waukesha.

Mattox said the company currently employs ten staff members, with two full-time employees and eight part-timers. This was in response to a question by village trustee Leslie Bremer.

Official approval of the contract is contingent on the passage of an ordinance revision. The village will vote on a modification to Chapter 57 of the village’s Municipal Code on March 14. This will add commercial structures to the ordinance, which right now, covers family dwellings.

David Adam, or DA, Mattox, the company’s co-founder, presented the company’s plans and answered village trustee questions regarding the company and projects it has been involved in. Mattox performed building oversight for the City of Milwaukee before co-founding E-Plan Exam.

The two issues Mattox said E-Plan Exam looks to solve are back-log time with reviews sent directly to the state and staffing for building inspection, as he said there are not many people going into the trade.

“For years, there has been no other alternative for plan review for projects within the state of Wisconsin,” said Mattox. “Our program was basically built upon a lot of work myself and my business partner did for ages, which was to get the code to allow municipalities to do it at the local level. As of today, there are only 22 communities in the entire state that have the ability to do buildings of unlimited size.”

Mattox added that E-Plan Exam serves one-third of those communities. He guaranteed a 15-business day turnaround time for plan approval as well as a rerouting of revenue from the state to local levels.

Lake Delton is slated for numerous unique projects in the future, and Mattox said E-Plan Exam is familiar with those and has performed inspections nationwide.

“In that process, we staff with licensed professional engineers, master plumbers, commercial building inspectors and fire chiefs to do those reviews,” said Mattox.

All inspections are done on behalf of the state of Wisconsin and maintain the level of enforcement from that of the state. He said the goal of E-Plan Exam is to speed up governmental operations with regards to project reviews.

“If they (the state) have an opinion, it automatically overrules us,” said Mattox.

Developers can still choose to have approvals done directly through the state. Mattox said the goal of E-Plan Exam is to streamline the process.