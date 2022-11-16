Lake Delton makes changes to airport, discusses ice rink and Parkway lights

Lake Delton's village board passed a resolution regarding the Dells-Baraboo Airport and held a discussion about the local ice rink and new light poles on Wisconsin Dells Parkway.

On Nov. 14 during their monthly meeting, the board unanimously approved the introduction of an ordinance that will restructure the governance of the airport following the City of Baraboo's withdrawal from the partnership that owns the facility.

"With Baraboo withdrawing, the commission is down to one member (village trustee Tom Diehl)," said Lake Delton administrator Tim McCumber at the meeting.

McCumber added that after consulting with Diehl and village attorney Richard Cross, a three-member commission was deemed best-suited for airport discussions. Baraboo began consideration of its withdrawal near the end of last year when city and Lake Delton officials began to disagree on operations and growth of the airport.

Baraboo considers ending airport partnership The two remaining entities who oversee the Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional Airport may sepa…

If the ordinance is adopted, fellow village trustee Leslie Bremer would become the "trustee alternate," according to McCumber, who would also be on the commission with Diehl.

The Poppy Waterman Ice Arena (also known as Lake Delton Ice Arena) recently had the installation of a new set of bleachers mostly finished, which director Aaron Kirby said "turned out fantastic." Two support posts to utilize the top two benches have yet to be installed, which Kirby said should be done by the end of the week.

Because of the narrower nature of the new bleachers as opposed to the old ones, Kirby said he is receiving bids for flooring to aestheticize the open space. He is also looking at blocking the entrance to the area underneath the new bleachers for safety reasons, particularly with small children getting access, as well as wheelchair ramp modifications.

With the future new layout of light poles on Wisconsin Dells Parkway that will come with the upcoming major construction project, the village will need to reconsider how it decorates for holidays, particularly the Christmas season.

"If you don't consider them now, you could never have them," said village engineer John Langhans at the meeting, stating that he needs to relay an idea for them to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) as part of the plan for construction, which is slated to begin in 2025.

Dells Parkway to receive major facelift in 2025-26 Wisconsin Dells Parkway is scheduled to receive a left turn lane in its Lake Delton segments and some other work to improve safety. The project is scheduled to begin in early 2025 and finish in late 2026.

Langhans estimated that elevated electrical outlets and permanent banner arms attached to each light pole on Wisconsin Dells Parkway in the village would be $5,000 per pole. He suggested that the village decide to install elevated outlets and have light poles fitted for banner arms, but not to purchase the arms unless it wants seasonal banners.

In preparation for winter weather, public works director Gary Hansen said that the village is going to lower the Lake Delton water level 1 foot at the end of November. An online search of winter drawdowns reveals that they can increase lake depth in the future and reduce water plant abundance, invasive species in particular.