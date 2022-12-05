Lake Delton passes budget for 2023

Lake Delton passed its proposed budgets for 2023 on Friday.

During a special meeting of the village board on Dec. 2, the trustees unanimously approved seven different proposed budgets for the coming year. These included the general fund (public services and safety, transportation, governmental wages and benefits), water fund, sewer utility, storm water utility, room tax, premier resort, and tax increment financing (TIF) district.

The general fund's 2023 projection is balanced, with revenues and expenditures each just under $7.6 million. This represents a slated increase of just above 10% from 2022.

A transfer from TIF District 3 in the village of over $4.8 million represents the largest share of the village's projected revenue, along with just above $1.8 million from intergovernmental grants and aids from the state and remaining American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds, among others.

Governmental expenses such as wages and benefits for employees, property assessments, garbage collection, and liability insurance, along with many others, constitute nearly $3.1 million of the village's slated general expenditures.

Public safety expenses are projected at an extremely close second at $3.05 million, with over $1.8 million for full-time police wages. Police expenses are set to make up over 90% of these allocations.

Street maintenance and other operations (lighting and equipment, among others) is scheduled to make up over $1.3 million. Transportation expenses are set to experience the largest percentage increase of any portion of the general fund, at 13.3%.

The village's water fund is scheduled to have a net surplus at the end of the year, with revenues of almost exactly $2 million to offset projected expenses of over $1.7 million. Wage salaries and power for pumping water combine for just over $340,000 of the slated budget. A $200,000 transfer to the general fund and $326,783 in debt service also constitute major portions of the water fund.

Village administrator Tim McCumber explained that the water fund budget's only real significant change from 2022 was allocations for increased testing for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) in the water supply. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and his administration are seeking to develop limits on the chemicals during December.

Sewer utility spending and revenues are projected to break even for 2023, with each figure coming in at just less than $2.9 million. Expenses for waste water treatment are slated for a 40% increase, largely due to a new sewer lining on Wisconsin Dells Parkway. However, the overall sewer utility budget is experiencing a miniscule drop (1.8%) because of a drastic decrease in debt service spending (46%). This budget was projected to run a $1.2 million deficit in 2022, but ended up balanced.

A slight surplus ($2,000) is projected for storm water utility spending in the village. The village is slated to generate exactly the same revenue ($516,495) for the budget as 2022. A 65% increase in reserve for capital projects relating to storm water management is set for 2023. This constitutes the largest individual portion of the budget for the second straight year.

The room tax fund is projecting a deficit of nearly $2.5 million for 2023. Revenues are slated to remain the same from the nearly $11.1 million generated from 2022. However, a $2.5 million increase in payment to the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau (WDVCB), as well as a slightly increased transfer to the general fund contribute to the projected deficit.

For the premier resort budget, the village has an optimistic outlook. A 23% slated decrease in debt service spending and 31% decrease in projected total expenses has Lake Delton looking at a possible surplus of under $4.3 million. The village is set to generate the same amount of revenue in 2023 (just over $13.8 million) as 2022.

"We're seeing record revenues again this year," said McCumber at the meeting. "We think we're probably going to be in the same position next year, which is nice because we had some dollar amounts already committed."

Mill rates (amount per $100,000 in property value) for village residents for Lake Delton, Sauk County, the school districts of Baraboo and Wisconsin Dells, and Mirror Lake State Park all went up slightly for 2022 from 2021. Tax credits for each school district went down in that same stretch.