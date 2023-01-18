Lake Delton PD chief brings in former associate as slated successor

Daniel Hardman tapped into his law enforcement roots to tab his eventual replacement.

Lake Delton's police chief has hired Eric Thunberg, a nearly 30-year former officer for the Chula Vista (California) Police Department whom Hardman worked with for two decades there, as assistant police chief. Thunberg began his tenure with the Lake Delton Police Department on Jan. 3.

Hardman is planning to retire at the end of 2023 after 40 years in law enforcement and 25 years of military service (five in the U.S. Army Reserves and 20 in the U.S. Coast Guard) that featured two Middle East deployments and others, such as South Korea.

Hardman and Thunberg, who will succeed the current chief, served in similar capacities in the Chula Vista Police Department, including together on patrol for a few years as commanding officers. Thunberg also was a captain during his tenure in California.

William Laughlin, a current LDPD lieutenant who served as chief in an interim role from early February through late April of 2022 and was chief of the Lodi Police Department prior to joining Lake Delton, decided not to succeed Hardman in the permanent position and will remain in his lieutenant role under Thunberg.

Thunberg said that going from a larger municipality (Chula Vista has more than 275,000 residents) to a small community is largely the same from a law enforcement and public safety perspective.

"Getting to know the community and making sure that I get to know people and understand the flavor of the community, the people involved, keeping the community safe, understanding the specific concerns and issues that affect this community will be 'A', a challenge and 'B', rewarding," said Thunberg. "I look forward to getting to know those people and get up to speed. There's a lot to learn and a lot to do."

After visiting Lake Delton and the surrounding area two years ago, Thunberg was impressed, according to Hardman. The chief officially chose to bring in Thunberg last year and introduced him to the village board and other village officials. Hardman and Thunberg have similar law enforcement philosophies, emphasizing evidence collection and forensic analysis as part of more comprehensive criminal investigations.

Like Hardman in 2013 when he joined LDPD and later became chief in July of 2014, Thunberg was nearing retirement in Chula Vista and was seeking law enforcement opportunities outside of California that would be a good fit for him and his family.

Hardman starts as Lake Delton Police Chief The Lake Delton Police Department has a new leader for the first time in decades.

"This one kind of came on scene and I was fortunate enough to be able to accept the position," said Thunberg. "I'm grateful and humbled."

Hardman said that he is going to spend 2023, his final year in law enforcement, in an "orientation" capacity, getting Thunberg acclimated to the methods of LDPD. The chief is also going to finish all of the ins and outs of the recently completed police facility on Miller Drive, which the department moved into in June of last year.