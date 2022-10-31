 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Delton residence destroyed by fire over weekend

Parkway Drive fire

The residence on Parkway Drive near Lake Avenue was destroyed by a fire on Oct. 29. Circumstances surrounding the blaze remain under investigation by the Lake Delton Police Department.

 JOHN GITTINGS, DELLS EVENTS

A house in Lake Delton was destroyed by a fire on Saturday evening.

According to a release from Lake Delton Police Department Chief Daniel Hardman, the department, along with the Delton Fire Department and Dells-Delton Ambulance Service, was dispatched to the residential structure fire on Parkway Drive and Lake Avenue at 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 29. When the responders arrived, they discovered the house fully engulfed in flames.

All residents were accounted for and out of the building prior to responders' arrival and no injuries or fatalities were reported.

The Delton Fire Department requested a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) response to the fire. Responding agencies included: the Lyndon Station, Baraboo, Reedsburg Area, and Kilbourn Fire Departments, as well as the Salvation Army, Alliant Energy, and Baraboo Ambulance Service.

The fire is currently under investigation and the cause remains unknown.

Tags

