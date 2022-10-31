Lane closures on eastbound I-90/94 at Highway 12 scheduled through Thursday

Motorists heading eastbound on Interstate 90/94 through the Dells area should expect some delays over the next few days.

A release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) indicated that eastbound traffic is going to be reduced to one lane through a short corridor at the interstate's interchange with U.S. Highway 12 (Exit 92). The closure, scheduled from now until 1 p.m. on Nov. 3, is for bridge repairs on the freeway.

Travelers are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid expected delays and to be mindful of construction crews. Traffic heading east towards Baraboo from the Dells area on Highway 12 that is looking to enter the interstate heading eastbound is redirected to the Highway 12 exit at Fern Dell Road. From there, that traffic must re-enter Highway 12 heading westbound to access the I-90/94 eastbound ramp.