Lone ranger: Last Wisconsin Ponderosa going strong in Lake Delton

A once-popular steakhouse and buffet chain is down to its last location in Wisconsin, but that location is still going strong.

The Ponderosa in Lake Delton is the lone remaining franchise in the state, having stood the test of the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing to offer its signature buffet and affordable steaks. It is located on Wisconsin Dells Parkway in the village and is in close proximity to three Dells area’s prominent resorts.

“The Ponderosa name is a good one, recognized by our customers from their past,” said franchise owner Wayne Manternach in an email. “So much of our business is from Chicago, Minneapolis/St. Paul, and Milwaukee. We need the summer. People are tired of COVID-19.”

Being the lone Ponderosa location in Wisconsin gives the Lake Delton restaurant “a lot of appeal”, according to Manternach’s wife, Jill Reynolds, who is a co-owner. Reynolds and Manternach built the restaurant in 1996 and have owned it since.

“People love Ponderosa,” said Reynolds. “There aren’t many of us left, so they come for the experience.”

According to the company website, Pon-Bon.com, there are 22 Ponderosa and Bonanza locations left in the United States. Three of them are temporarily closed as of Nov. 14.

Buffet is “much of our business,” according to Manternach. However, he said that customers who choose to order a steak or any other entree can get the buffet included. Reynolds said the restaurant shut down temporarily during 2020 because of the inability to serve the buffet due to COVID-19.

“People want the buffet and we make it full and homemade,” said Manternach in his email.

Upon reopening, Reynolds said masks and gloves were required for employees and seating was reduced.

“It’s fun to watch kids at the buffet,” said Reynolds. “It is their first visit to a Ponderosa and they see chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese, tacos, pizza, spaghetti and meatballs, and all the desserts, and they’re like ‘WOW!’.”

Reynolds said that the array of food items has been reduced slightly because of how much Ponderosa/Bonanza has downsized. Items no longer available include banana bread and a “sweet and tangy” salad dressing.

During the summer months, the Lake Delton Ponderosa is open seven days a week, but only during the evenings on weekdays (4 to 9 p.m.) due to staffing issues. It is open on the weekends (Friday through Sunday) during the other three seasons. Fridays they are currently open from 4 to 8 p.m., while Saturdays and Sundays have longer hours, opening at 11 a.m. It closes at 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Reynolds said that a group of former Ponderosa employees from the 1970s and 1980s made a 2½-hour trip to the Lake Delton Ponderosa earlier this month. The restaurant gets calls from people who live two hours or more away often, according to the co-owner.

“I don’t know how long Ponderosa will be around,” said Reynolds. “Buffets are a tough, tough business.”

Manternach said that the interior of the restaurant has been remodeled over the past two years and that the exterior will undergo changes for a more modern appearance in the near future. A horse statue that Reynolds discovered at a garage sale near Baraboo greets customers at the restaurant’s entrance.