A Madison resident was arrested on Feb. 20 on drug charges in Wisconsin Dells.

According to a release from Wisconsin Dells Police Department (WDPD) chief Nicholas Brinker, 27-year-old Hayder Challoob was charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and marijuana.

Challoob was discovered in possession of more than 20 grams of fentanyl and over a half-pound of marijuana following a search warrant at the 800 block of North Frontage Road in the city.

The Sauk County Drug Task Force, along with WDPD K-9 Rocky, executed the warrant.

Members of WDPD, along with police departments in Baraboo, Reedsburg, Lake Delton, Sauk Prairie, and Plain/Spring Green, as well as the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and Sauk County Sheriff's Office comprise the task force.